FAB Treasure Foundation Brings Hope, Empowerment to Over 1,000 Beneficiaries in Five Months

Mary Nnah

In a remarkable display of compassion and dedication, the FAB Treasure Foundation has touched the lives of over 1,000 beneficiaries in just five months, providing crucial support and resources to marginalised communities.

From educating girls on menstrual hygiene to empowering women through entrepreneurial development, FAB has demonstrated its commitment to addressing key issues affecting vulnerable populations.

Executive Director of FAB Treasure Foundation, Festus Abigail, said, “The impact has been overwhelming, adding, “We are thrilled to have executed most of our projects for the first quarter. Our journey so far has been incredible, and we’re eager to continue making a difference in the lives of Nigerian girls and women.”

“We’ve seen girls who were once held back by period poverty now attending school with confidence, and women who were once struggling to make ends meet now starting their businesses.”

The foundation’s impact has been felt through various initiatives, including a memorable event on International Day of Education for the Girl Child, where FAB provided menstrual hygiene education and sanitary pads to over 300 girls at Government Secondary School, Masaka.

“We were able to educate it’s okay to talk about menstruation and that girls don’t have to miss school because of it”, Abigail added.

FAB also conducted sessions on creative abilities, proper hygiene, and menstrual health at the School of the Visually Impaired in Jabi, Abuja, showing its dedication to inclusivity and support for all.

“The visually impaired girls were so eager to learn, and it was amazing to see them smile when they received their sanitary pads”, said Abigail.

“Our goal is to ensure that every Nigerian girl does not have to feel pain or regret when her period draws near. We will continue to partner with relevant communities to make this vision a reality”, Abigail emphasised.

Furthermore, the foundation engaged women from low-income families in entrepreneurial development and financial literacy discussions, providing food supplies to ease their economic burdens.

“One of the women in our programme started her own business and is now supporting her family,” Abigail said, beaming with pride.

In partnership with ActionAid Nigeria, FAB’s #EmpowerHer project educated women and girls at the Kuchingoro Internally Displaced Persons Camp on healthy menstrual practices and distributed reusable sanitary pads.

In May, in partnership with the Cynthia Okeke Foundation and Modibodi West Africa, FAB marked World Menstrual Hygiene Day with an advocacy visit to Government Secondary School Kuje. The event, titled “Bring Me Hope,” provided sanitary products, including reusable period underwear from Modibodi, aimed at ensuring young girls have a dignified menstrual experience.

“We believe that everyone deserves a chance to thrive, regardless of their background or circumstances and we’re committed to making that happen, one life at a time”, ” Abigail said.

Funmi Bankole, Director of Modibodi West Africa, a partner organisation, said, “We believe that menstruation is a natural part of life, and girls and women deserve to manage it with dignity.”

She emphasized, “Modibodi reusable period underwear are accessible at affordable costs, ensuring that girls do not need to worry about managing their periods every month. Just a few pairs can take care of a girl’s menstruation cycle for over 4 years.”

As FAB Treasure Foundation looks to the next six months, Abigail expressed excitement for the projects in the pipeline. “We’re eager to execute more projects that align with our core vision and make a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve.”

Through its tireless efforts, FAB Treasure Foundation is bringing hope and empowerment to those who need it most, one project at a time. Their dedication is a testament to the power of compassion and the impact that can be made when individuals come together to create positive change.