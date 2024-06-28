Again, Lufthansa, Royal Air Maroc Choose NAHCO, Sign 5–year Contracts

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance), West Africa’s largest ground handling service provider, has again emerged the preferred handler for two of world’s leading airlines, Lufthansa and Royal Air Maroc.

Riding on the back of exceptional service delivery by the Company, the two airlines have respectively signed contracts with NAHCO for the next five years in each case.

The contract with Lufthansa, a leading European carrier, will run from May 01, 2024, through April 30, 2029.

The contract with Royal Air Maroc is a comprehensive one; for both Lagos and Abuja destinations. The Royal Air Maroc – LOS will run for five years from May 01, 2024, through April 30, 2029. For the Abuja contract, a new location for the Airline, the contract runs from May 01, 2024, through April 30, 2029 as well.

Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, NAHCO Plc, Prince Saheed Lasisi, said the new contracts were coming at a time when NAHCO was massively increasing its capacity with the recent purchase of new Ground Support Equipment.

“Lufthansa and Royal Air Maroc have made the right decision in staying with NAHCO, evidently the largest handling provider in the country. We just took delivery of billions of naira worth of equipment which would be deployed to service these valued partners. It is a thrilling development,” Prince Lasisi said in Lagos.

The Group Managing Director/CEO, NAHCO Plc, Mr. Indranil Gupta, expressed his delight with the new contracts affirming that it is great partnerships at work. While assuring the airlines of exceptional service delivery, Gupta said, “We are always happy to serve clients who depend on us to further grow their businesses. We will always go the extra mile to ensure that we support them to keep their promises to their clients to offer the best service.”

The NAHCO CEO pointed out that the Company is doing a lot in the area of manpower development and equipment purchase in order to be able to give incomparable service.

Only recently, the company announced the deployment of several equipment recently purchased to some of its stations. The deployed equipment comprised several units of pushbacks, Ground Power Units, Aircraft Cooling Units, Aircraft Air Start Units, tractors, reach trucks, forklifts, cargo and baggage carts, and pallet dollies.

According to the Company, the deployment would be the first in a series of massive equipment replacement embarked upon by the Company which has set for itself an ambitious target of excess GSE in two years.