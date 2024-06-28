Ademola Lookman Crowned  Atalanta’s ‘Player of The Season’

Femi Solaja

Super Eagles’ winger, Ademola Lookman, has emerged as the Atalanta ‘Player of the Season’ following his spectacular 2023/2024 session for the Italian side that culminated in the team winning the Europa League title for the first time.

The Nigerian forward won the coveted award back-to-back at the Bergamo-based side.

Lookman was instrumental to Atalanta winning the UEFA Europa League title, scoring all the three goals in the 3-0 defeat of Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

Atalanta announced Lookman as the winner on the club’s official website yesterday.

According to Atalanta: “It’s him again, Ademola Lookman! The reigning champion defends his title and is crowned straight-a student for the second year in a row after staving off an unsparing competition, to the point of both bringing the contest to an overtime runoff and stepping the pose down up to the Instagram profile after the regular session ended in a tie. Kudos to Molafor his back-to-back Player of the Season!” it noted.

The club said further that,” building on his 17 goals and 11 key passes in all competitions (making him the team’s second-best seasonal scorer and wingman) and with the hat-trick scored in the magical Dublin final as his main leg-up, Lookman tips the ItalianOptic branded crown once again,” the web remarked.

Aside from Lookman, the second and third-best positions were also announced as the midfield duo of Jose dos Santo Éderson and Teun Koopmeiners.

The Nigerian had a brilliant AFCON experience with Super Eagles who finished as runners up in Côte d’Ivoire where he scored three goals in the tournament.

His exploits for both club and country now puts him in strong contention to win the next ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award which will come up before the end of the year at a venue yet to be announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen is the reigning winner of the award alongside Asisat Oshoala who retained the women’s version.