Wale Jana Curates Bespoke Fragrances for Guests at CHIVIDO2024

Sapphire Scents, led by the Creative Direction of Wale Jana in a delightful addition to the #Chivido2024 celebration curated a special gift set featuring ten different perfumes for guests delighting them with their unique and personalized touch. The one of it’s kind souvenirs, designed to reflect the couple’s distinctive style and elegance, were a hit among attendees, who were thrilled to receive such exclusive gifts.

According to Wale, he expresses that, “It was a pleasure creating souvenirs for #chivido2024. We created a gift set of 10 different Sapphire Scents from perfumes and then we also add 20 ML bottles of perfumes all customised for Davido and Chioma. The guests were very excited to receive the gifts. We know for sure that more people will begin to reach us so we can create perfume souvenirs for their events.”

No doubt the success of these custom perfumes at the event has already sparked increased interest, with more clients reaching out to Sapphire Scents for similar bespoke creations for their own occasions. Another highlight at the event is when Wale humbly prostrated for Legendary Musician, King Sunny Ade who in turn of the honour he showed poured out prayers and blessings upon him.

Sapphire Scents continues to be one of the leading Perfume manufacturing brand in Nigeria with special interests in rare fragrances. In less than 2-3 years of operation, the brand became the first indigenous perfume company to specialize in Oud, Frankincense, Myrrh across the globe. The brand continues to scout the Middle East for rare and alluring perfume oils, bring them to Nigeria to create a uniquely made Attars and Eau De Parfum, which are sold at affordable prices, yet Luxury.