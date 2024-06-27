RevolutionPlus MD, Dr. Onalaja Pays Courtesy Visit To LASU VC, Pledges To Give Back To University

The Managing Director and CEO of RevolutionPlus Properties, Dr. Bamidele Onalaja, has paid a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University( LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

The meeting, which took place at the Vice Chancellor’s Office was facilitated by Director, Centre for General Nigerian Studies, Prof. M.O.B. Mohammed.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Onalaja, said the visit was aimed at exploring opportunities to give back to the university, his alma mater.

He emphasised the importance of giving back to the institution that played a pivotal role in shaping his career and personal development, while stressing his desire to contribute to its development.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, who was represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Adenike Boyo, in her address, welcomed Dr. Onalaja and his team to the university.

She expressed her gratitude for their visit and lauded his commitment to giving back to the university community.

The meeting had in attendance the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic, Prof. Olufunso Omobitan; University Librarian, Dr. Omawumi Makinde; Director, Directorate of Special Interventions, Prof. Oseni Afisi; Deputy Registrar, Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dr. Lateef Sekoni, and Special Assistant to the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Lateef Salami.

Members of staff of the CGNS were also at the meeting as well as the Vice Chancellor’s Office and the Centre for Information and Public Relations.