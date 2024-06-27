Internet Subscriptions Maintain Steady Growth to 164.4m as Mobile Broadband Penetration Hits 43.53%

Emma Okonji

The latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has showed a steady growth in active internet subscriptions in one year, from April 2023 to March 2024.

According to the statistics, the total number of active internet subscription as at April 2023 was 158.2 million, but reached 164.4 million in March 2024.

The statistics also showed an increase in broadband penetration in six consecutive months from 41.01 per cent in October 2023 to 43.53 per cent in March 2024, after it had dropped from 48.28 per cent in May last year to as low as 40.85 per cent in September last year.

From the statistics, the total number of active internet subscription in April 2023 was 158.2 million, but the figure increased to 159.6 million in May 2023, before dropping slightly to 159.5 million in June 2023 and maintained same figure in July 2023. In August 2023, the figure dropped again to 159.1 million, but increased to 160.1 million in September 2023. In October 2023, active internet subscriptions increased again to 161.1 million, with a further increase to 162 million and 163.8 million in November and December 2023 respectively.

Active internet subscriptions however dropped again to 161.9 million in January 2024, but increased again to 163.3 million in February 2024, before reaching 164.4 million in March 2024.

According to the NCC statistics, the accumulation of Mobile GSM, Mobile Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), Fixed Wired, Wired and Wireless, including Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) subscriptions, formed the total number of active internet subscriptions for the period under review.

The NCC data also revealed an increase in broadband penetration from November 2023 to March 2024. In November 2023, broadband penetration level was 41.87 per cent, and it increased to 43.71 per cent in December 2023, before dropping slightly to 42.53 per cent in January 2024. It however increased to 43.08 per cent in February 2024, before reaching 43.53 per cent in March 2024.

Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria, Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, who had initially blamed the federal government for the drop in broadband penetration across networks, said the ban on SIM activation last year, largely affected broadband penetration. Adebayo however commended the regulatory role of the NCC, which he said, contributed largely to the gradual rise in broadband penetration as seen in the latest release of the industry statistics by the NCC.

Adebayo commended the management of NCC for its regulatory roles, but stressed the need for government to grant the NCC full regulatory independence to enable it address the key issues currently affecting telecoms operations in Nigeria.