Ikuforiji: I Was Prosecuted over Fake Petition, Now Vindicated

Segun James

The former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adeyemi Ikuforiji, yesterday described his last 12 and half years of ordeal over alleged money laundering case as harrowing with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as harrowing, saying he was persecuted wrongfully.

Ikuforiji, however, said that he may consider opening a case against the anti-graft agency, lamenting that he suffered unnecessarily during the period the case lasted following a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from an unanimous entity.

He wondered how he was made to face the law over a decade for a makeup story that he collected N500m for 14 months to the tune of about N7billion.

Sharing his experience at a media briefing in Ikeja, Ikuforiji said that he has considered pressing a charge against the EFCC yet, even as he said that the judgment of June 24 was a day of his independence.

According to him, he got a call from the then EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed, on his way to Saudi Arabia for Umrah but was honoured to report immediately he returned to the country which he did.

Ikuforiji noted that he spent the weekend on the floor of EFCC cell in Abuja over petition with no name, known address and telephone number, even though the EFCC later concluded that the books of the state Assembly was the cleanest among those they have investigated for years.

But despite this, a money laundering case was brought against him. He was, however, elated that the case later inspired him to study law in the University of Lagos. He also noted that he cannot say if the prosecution have political or social undertone.

The former lawmaker noted that he never left politics within the 12 and half years ordeal except that he didn’t stand for election which was not proper for anyone under investigated.

Ikuforiji was elected from Epe constituency to the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2003, spent 12 years of three terms, and 10 years as the Speaker.