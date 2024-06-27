Group Expresses Concern over President Tinubu’s Use of Chartered Aircraft

A civil Society organisation, Centre for Good Governance and Probity, has expressed deep concern over reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been travelling in a chartered plane rather than using the presidential aircraft for official engagements.

The group, in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its National Coordinator, Gabriel Uwosu, said it is indeed a disgrace to Nigeria’s image in the comity of nations that her President attends state functions within and outside the country in chartered aircraft.

The group expressed worry about the security implications of the president’s lack of official aircraft, noting that it is laughable that Nigeria as rich as it is, have moribund planes in the presidential fleet.

“While we understand the need for flexibility and security considerations, the use of chartered plane raises significant questions about national security and the integrity of the presidency.”

“The presidential aircraft is a symbol of the Nigerian state, designed with advanced security features to protect the head of state. Its use is crucial for ensuring the safety and security of the president during both domestic and international travel.

“By relying on chartered plane, there are concerns that critical security protocols and procedures may be compromised. This could leave the president vulnerable and expose sensitive information about his movements and activities.

“Additionally, the optics of the president not using official state aircraft sends the wrong message to both citizens and the international community about the seriousness of the office.

“We call on those concerned to take immediate action to rectify the situation. Nigerians deserve to have confidence that their president is being protected with the utmost care and that the dignity of the office is being upheld,” the statement said.