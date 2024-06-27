  • Thursday, 27th June, 2024

Group Expresses Concern over President Tinubu’s Use of Chartered Aircraft

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

A civil Society organisation,  Centre for Good Governance and Probity, has expressed deep concern over reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been travelling in a chartered plane rather than using the presidential aircraft for official engagements. 

The group, in a statement issued yesterday  and signed by its National Coordinator, Gabriel Uwosu, said it is indeed a disgrace to Nigeria’s image in the comity of nations that her President attends state functions within and outside the country in chartered aircraft.

The group expressed worry about the security implications of the president’s lack of official aircraft, noting that it is laughable that Nigeria as rich as it is, have moribund planes in the presidential fleet.

“While we understand the need for flexibility and security considerations, the use of chartered plane raises significant questions about national security and the integrity of the presidency.”

“The presidential aircraft is a symbol of the Nigerian state, designed with advanced security features to protect the head of state. Its use is crucial for ensuring the safety and security of the president during both domestic and international travel.

“By relying on chartered plane, there are concerns that critical security protocols and procedures may be compromised. This could leave the president vulnerable and expose sensitive information about his movements and activities. 

“Additionally, the optics of the president not using official state aircraft sends the wrong message to both citizens and the international community about the seriousness of the office.

“We call on those concerned to take immediate action to rectify the situation. Nigerians deserve to have confidence that their president is being protected with the utmost care and that the dignity of the office is being upheld,” the statement said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.