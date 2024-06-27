Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation Champions Excellence, Culture Change During Nigeria Civil Service Week

Victoria Ojiako

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, a philanthropic organisation committed to improving the lives of Africans through public service transformation and quality healthcare, has partnered the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) for the 2024 Nigeria Civil Service Week, which held between 14th to 23rd June 2024.

Key highlights of this year’s events were the award of cash prizes to top performing civil servants through the Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Memorial Endowment Fund and the launch of the eagerly awaited Civil Service Culture Handbook, supported by the Foundation.

The theme of this year’s Civil Service Week, “Educating 21st Century Africans: Strengthening Education Systems for Enhanced Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa,” underscored the vital role a strong civil service plays in national development.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation recognises the importance of a highly motivated and professional civil service workforce to achieving this objective.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation’s involvement in the Civil Service week is part of its work supporting the OHCSF to implement a Civil Service Culture Change initiative, aimed at fostering a culture change within the civil service.

A previous culture diagnostic conducted by the OHCSF revealed a critical challenge,: many civil servants lacked a sense of purpose and do not believe that their work significantly impacts citizens’ well-being. This mindset has contributed to a decline in work ethic and hindered innovation in service delivery.

The Civil Service Culture Change initiative seeks to address this challenge directly. By promoting core values such as accountability, professionalism, and efficiency, the initiative aims to create a civil service workforce that is passionate, dedicated, and committed to delivering exceptional public service.

A key component of the Culture Change initiative is the recognition of top performing civil servants through the Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Memorial Endowment Fund, established by the Foundation in honour of the late Pastor Emily Aig-Imoukhuede, a champion for public service, The Fund enables the recognition and reward of outstanding Federal civil servants.

These civil servants receive certificates of excellence and cash gifts of ₦500,000.00 each in recognition of their dedication to public service excellence. Since 2022, the award has been presented to 72 civil servants who have demonstrated exceptional performance and dedication in their roles.

This recognition serves as a powerful motivator, inspiring other civil servants to embrace excellence in their work.

The 2024 Civil Service Week also witnessed the launch of the Civil Service Culture Handbook.

The Foundation supported the OHCSF with the design and dissemination of the handbook, which serves as a key tool for fostering culture change within the civil service.

The handbook outlines the core values and principles expected of civil servants, ultimately aiming to bridge the gap between theory and practice.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation’s support of the Nigeria Civil Service Week demonstrates its commitment to working alongside the OHCSF to cultivate a culture of excellence within the civil service by fostering a sense of purpose, recognising outstanding contributions, and providing clear guidelines for ethical and efficient service delivery.

This engagement with the OHCSF is part of the Foundation’s multi-year, multi-billion Naira commitment to facilitating the transformation of the Nigerian public sector for improved public service delivery and for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation is a public sector-focused philanthropic organisation founded by Aigboje and Ofowve Aig-Imoukhuede to improve the lives of Africans through transformed public service delivery and access to quality primary healthcare.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation accomplishes its mission by supporting the reform initiatives of public sector entities, providing financing, consulting support, and capacity-building programmes and resources for the public sector workforce.

The Foundation provides funding and strategic support to drive the work of affiliate organisations such as ABC Health, the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN), the Nigerian Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), and others.