STCI Tasks Stakeholders on Inclusive Education, Almajiri School Reform System

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

A Non Governmental organization ( NGO), Save The Child Initiative (STCI), has urged stakeholders in education to work toward influencing relevant government agencies on gender-responsive, inclusive education planning and Almajiri Education reforms.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Organization, Mr Abdulganiyu Abubakar, made the call during stakeholders advocacy and influencing engagement in Sokoto.

He said STCI was collaborating with PLAN International EU-INTPAans civil society to Strengthen and enhance education for all in Northern Nigeria”.

According to him, the project being implemented in Sokoto and Adamawa states aims at addressing out-of-school children and support Almajiri education transformation in the states.

Abubakar explained that different stakeholders were involved, comprising community based groups, civil society organisations and Qur’anic school teachers besides statutory government agencies to strengthen the system.

He further urged Gov. Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto state to consider appointment of persons with requisite training and capacity to man ministries and establishment in order to achieve the desired success.

In his address, the Director Budget in the state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Buhari Umar, reiterated government’s commitment to partner with donor agencies and other groups on enhancing peoples lives.

Umar advised stakeholders to intensify efforts for more stringent measures on reducing all forms of street begging, establishment of Almajiiri schools and address similar religious institutions which breeds out-of-school children and other non formal institutions.

Speaking also, the Coalition of NGOs Chairman in Sokoto state, Malam Shehu Gwadabawa, stressed the importance of understanding and partnerships among government institutions and partners on ensuring seamless activities.

Gwadabawa assured more support for collaborating partners toward achieving the desired impacts.

The event featured presentations from School Based Management Committee (SBMC) Chairman, Malam Umar Jabo, Chairperson of 100 Women Group, Hajia Fatima Lawal, and Chairman Qur’anic memorizers groups in Sokoto state, Malam Muhammadu Maigero.

It also witnessed questions and answers, solutions to some envisaged challenges and discussions on the reforms system as well as education policy documentation.