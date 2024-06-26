Sokoto University Gets NUC Accreditation for 18 Programmes





Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State University has secured full accreditation for all 18 undergraduate programmes the institution runs.

This development follows the National Universities Commission’s approval conveyed to the university in a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Bashir Garba.

According to a release by the university’s Information Officer, Zayyanu Shehu, the accredited programmes include Computer Science, Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Microbiology. Others are economics, Political Science, Sociology, Arabic, Hausa, History, and Islamic Studies.

The rest are Education Computer Science, Education Mathematics, Education Physics, Education Biology, and Education Chemistry.

Professor Garba expressed the institution’s excitement about the outcomes of the exercise by NUC, saying that the institution remains committed to excellence towards attaining all NUC requirements for global ranking.

He stressed that scoring full accreditation status for all the programmes presented to the NUC required commitment and dedication.

The vice-chancellor said the institution is ready to invest more time, energy, and resources in the accredited programmes and the 60 other undergraduate and postgraduate courses that are due for accreditation soon.

”We have really come a long way and are determined towards providing quality education and producing graduates who can compete globally,” Garba said.

He commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu and the university’s founder, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, for their foresight, visionary mind, and support of the institution’s growth while acknowledging the contributions of development partners, particularly the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), in transforming the educational landscape in Nigeria.

The NUC accreditation team visited the university between October and November 2023 to assess the quality and content of 18 of the 78 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the institution which informed the university’s current accreditation status.