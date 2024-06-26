NNL Boss, Aluo, Drums Support  for El Kanemi to Lift Trophy

Chairman of Nigeria National League (NNL), Mr. George Aluo, has charged NNL side, El Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri to go all out and win this year’s President Federation Cup.

The finals of the most glamorous football competition in the country tagged the “Battle of the Warriors’’ will take place on Saturday, June, 29, 2024 between El Kanemi Warriors and NPFL side Abia Warriors at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan), Lagos.

El Kanemi who have won the competition twice in 1991 and 1992 got to this year’s finals by eliminating fellow NNL side, Kebbi United 5-4 on penalties after their semi-final game ended goalless at regulation time while Abia Warriors playing their first ever cup finals beat fellow NPFL side, Kano Pillars 4-3 on penalties after their game ended 0-0.

Speaking on the finals, Aluo noted that the fine run of El Kanemi in both the second tier league and the Federation Cup is an indication that they can lift the trophy for the third time, urging them to maintain their winning run in the finals just as he stated that their victory would further prove that NNL is truly the most important league in the country.

According to Aluo, the number of NNL teams that made it to the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the FA Cup shows how solid the league is and the good work done by the league body and expressed confidence that the three other promoted teams will do well in the NPFL next season.

The NNL boss also commended Nigeria Football Federation ( NFF) and their strategic partners GTI Assets Management & Trust Limited for bringing back the glamour of the most prestigious football tournament in the country.

“As football fans eagerly awaits the finals of this year’s Federation Cup, I must commend the NFF and their strategic partners, GTI for what they have done to bring back the glamour of the most prestigious football tournament in the country.

“History will always remember them as those who changed the narratives of Nigerian football and I will be ever grateful to them”, he concluded.

The winner of the President Federation Cup will represent Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup along side Enyimba FC of Aba.