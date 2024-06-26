Mandate CBN to Reverse Revocation of Heritage Bank Licence, Afenifere Tells FG

•Seeks Yoruba language, history as compulsory subjects in schools

Fidelis David in Akure





The Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, called on the federal government to mandate the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reverse recent suspension of Heritage Bank’s licence.

Afenifere, Ondo State chapter which described the transition of Owena Bank to Heritage Bank, as one of the economic legacies of the first Civilian Governor of Ondo state, Pa Adekunle Ajasin, also charged the State government to put in place machineries for re-acquisition of the bank.

The group took the decision at its periodic meeting held in Akure which was presided over by the State Chairman, Chief Korede Duyile and attended by chieftains of the organisation who are from Ondo State including Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa and Chief Femi Aluko.

Reading the meeting’s communique to newsmen, the State Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Eric Oluwole, said the group wants Ondo State government to liase with the federal government to revive all the economic legacies floated by the Adekunle Ajasin administration.

“The legacies include the licence of the Heritage Bank and we advise Ondo State Government to reverse it to its original founding fathers that is the Ondo State Government. Other industries include ceramic industry, Okitipupa Oil company, and others,” it stated.

Besides, Afenifere commended the state government for not relenting its effort on security especially the Amotekun outfit floated by the former Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“The group urged the state government to continue the funding of Amotekun and other security agencies in the state,” it added.

On education, Afenifere advised the government to adopt as part of its education policies, the Yoruba language and history as compulsory subjects to be taught at the primary and secondary schools.

On food security, Afenifere urged the people of the state to massively return to the farm and embark on aggressive planting in order to address high rate of food shortage facing the state.

“Finally, we support all efforts been made towards the creation of State police,” it added.