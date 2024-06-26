Insecurity: Ozigbo Knocks Soludo, Says Anambra Deserves Better

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





A chieftain of Labour Party in Anambra State, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, has criticized the governor of the state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, over the wave of insecurity in the state.

Ozigbo, a frontline hopeful in next year’s governorship election in the state admonished Soludo to pay more attention to security and take positive action towards tackling it.

In a press release he signed, Ozigbo said: “Soludo has broken his contract with Anambra people especially on security. Anambra is still bedeviled with kidnapping for ransom, banditry, farmer-herders clashes, cult and drug related criminality and communal disputes.

“He has clearly broken the contract with Anambra people which are encapsulated in his governing documents – Anambra Vision 2070 – a 50-Year Development Plan, The Soludo Solution: and The Transition Committee (Combined) Report.

“Looking at his performance indices on his personally assigned goals, the governor has been very tall in rhetoric and very short in execution.

“In some cases, he is the direct cause of the disorder. What the governor has failed to realize is that when it comes to issues of security, certain truths are better left off the public domain.

“What is required are firm, resolute and sustainable decisions and actions executed outside public glare but which enhance the wellbeing of the people. It is becoming crystal clear that there is no solution by Soludo to the issue of insecurity in Anambra State.

“It is either he thinks words alone would make insecurity go away or he doesn’t think it deserves enough attention, which is not good enough for Ndi Anambra.”

He urged the governor to brace up and give hope to people of the state.