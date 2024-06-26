Customs Official Dies During House Committee Investigative Hearing

•Tinubu, Senate, Adeniyi mourn

An official of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Deputy Comptroller Etop Essien, who served as the Deputy Comptroller in charge of Revenue in the Account Unit of the service, died yesterday, during an investigative hearing by the Public Account Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives.

It was gathered that about three minutes into his presentation to the committee, the late Deputy Comptroller requested for water and showed signs of discomfort. Despite immediate efforts to assist him, he unfortunately passed away.

The spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi in a statement explained that during the engagement, which occurred around 1.00pm, the official developed sudden health complications.

The spokesperson stressed that the House extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during the difficult time.

Rotimi stressed that the House recognised the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and to the nation.

“Despite the immediate and diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, he unfortunately passed away.”

The Spokesperson added that the Speaker of the House, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen expressed his condolences, stating: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

President Bola Tinubu has also said he received the news of the passing of the Deputy Comptroller with profound sadness.

The president, in a release issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of Essien, and described his passing while on an official assignment as most distressing.

Tinubu also commiserated with the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, as well as the officers, men, and women of the the service, praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased officer and comfort for his family.

Also, the Senate through its committee on Customs and Excise Duties, has commiserated with men and officers of the NCS over demise of Essien at the National Assembly.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Duties, Isah Jibrin (APC Kogi East ), in a statement, said the death of Essien was shocking , more so, while performing national duty at the House of Representatives wing of the National Assembly .

Part of the statement read: “That the deceased died while carrying out important assignment before the House Committee on Public Accounts , shows that he gave his all , to Nigeria generally and the Nigeria Customs in particular .

“The service of such a dedicated public officer, must definitely not be allowed to go in vain. On behalf of the Senate Committee on Customs , Excise and Duties, I commiserate with the Comptroller-General of Customs , Mr Bashir Adeniyi , entire officers and men of customs and most importantly, the family of the deceased.”

Meanwhile, Adeniyi, yesterday extended his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the service to the family of the deceased.

Chief Superintendent of Customs, National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, in a statement quoted Adeniyi, while commiserating with the family and service in general to have said, “The loss of such a dedicated and valued team member is deeply felt across the Service.

“We are committed to supporting and assisting his family and colleagues as they navigate this difficult period.”

He added: “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. His exemplary service and unwavering commitment to duty will be remembered and cherished by the entire NCS community.

“The Nigeria Customs Service will forever remember Deputy Comptroller Essien for his outstanding contributions, his exemplary service, and his dedication to the nation. We honour his memory, and his legacy will continue to inspire us all.”

Essien was born on November 16, 1967 and joined the service on November 27, 1989 with over three decades of service to the nation.

He hailed from Nsit-Ubium in Akwa Ibom State, and was known for his diligence and exceptional service record in the accounts unit, the statement added.

The deceased role as the DC Revenue was pivotal in ensuring the accurate reconciliation of revenue, which he performed with utmost precision and dedication. He is survived by his wife and children.