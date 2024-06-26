Call A Lawyer Holds Conference on Human Rights

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A group of young legal practitioners committed to providing pro bono legal services and representation to vulnerable, indigent and marginalized individuals and communities, Call A Lawyer, has held its maiden edition of the Human Rights Conference.

A release by the Executive Director of the group, Ekpa Stanley Ekpa, said the conference put together in Abuja, in partnership with the Legal Aid Council and NBA Young Lawyers Forum, focused on sustainable practices and institutional partnerships for promoting and protecting human rights in Nigeria, stating that it was in response to the widening cases and crisis of human rights violations in Nigeria.

According to him, in line with the theme of the conference, “Human Rights, Rule of Law, and the Future of Nigeria”, implementing Chapter Four of the 1999 Constitution requires collective commitment to upholding rule of law, noting that when the rights of any Nigerian is infringed upon, the rights of all Nigerians are threatened.

The Director General, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, Mr. Aliyu Abubakar, in his contributions, lamented over the lack of manpower and funding to carry out its operations in the country, urging young lawyers and members of non-profits organizations to join Call A Lawyer in taking up legal representation of those who cannot afford it.

He added that the protection of Nigerians against human rights abuses is the foundation of social justice in the society.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, represented by CSP Isiku Victor, while speaking on Police-Civilian Relationships, maintained that bail is free while outlining procedures for bail and why there is a public perception that bail not free, enjoining young lawyers to commit more to pro bono cases for indigent citizens.

Other speakers at the conference including the Belgium Ambassador to Nigeria, James David Lalu; the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disability, and a panel of young lawyers that include the Chairman of the NBA Young Lawyers Forum, AT Aboki; Kene Osuji; Hassana Maina; Abba Hikima; Oluwafunke Adeoye and Seyi Arowosebe, provided clarity and solutions to the challenges of enforcement of human rights in Nigeria.

The conference witnessed the unveiling of the maiden edition of a journal of human rights, public interest and development law and practices in Nigeria, the Nigeria Human Rights Journal with articles from Senior Advocates of Nigeria like Joe-Kyari Gadzama and Prof. Mike Ozekhome, and academics like Prof. Olu Adediran; among other human rights lawyers.

It also explored best options for reaching local communities to provide human rights education in their dialects and local languages.

Similarly, towards encouraging commitment to human rights causes in Nigeria, the conference honoured lawyers who are working to advance, promote and protect human rights in Nigeria, with the Human Rights Honour (HRH 2024).

The organizer of the conference, Call A Lawyer, which is working to advance and promote justice, advocate for policies that promote social justice, equality and due process, has translated the human rights provisions of the Constitution into the major languages in Nigeria in order to make the provisions of human rights under Chapter Four of the Constitution locally relevant.