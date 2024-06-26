BudPay to Powering African Businesses with BudPay Business

BudPay, a leading provider of business payment solutions for local and global enterprises in Africa, has reiterated its commitment to connecting African businesses to global opportunities today.

BudPay in a statement said its payment infrastructure is uniquely designed to cater to the constantly evolving needs of the African market has been instrumental in enabling corporates, SMEs, and startups to accept payments in 100-plus countries.

Commenting on the company’s achievements, Wale Hassan, CEO of BudPay, stated, “We are humbled and at the same time proud to have earned the trust of over 20,000 businesses across 3 markets in the last 2 years. While the payment industry is already quite robust, we identified a distinctive opportunity to redefine the global payments landscape for African businesses. The astounding feedback from our merchants on the business impact of integrating BudPay into their payment systems has been very validating. Despite these milestones, we remain relentless. Our mission is to power global trade and drive economic growth beyond borders.”

“BudPay Business boasts a suite of unique solutions that streamline payment processes and enhance business efficiency. These include Invoicing and Payment Links, which allow businesses to generate and share digital invoices and secure URLs for customers to make payments online without needing a dedicated e-commerce website. The platform also offers a versatile Payment Gateway/Checkout Modal with various payment options, including Cards, Bank Transfers, USSD, and Mobile Money. Additionally, BudPay Business provides team collaboration features enabling businesses to add team members to delegate payment operations effortlessly.

BudPay is committed to global best practices for the security and compliance of its infrastructure. This has been a key factor in the success of its operations over the years.