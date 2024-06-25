NBA Decides: Who’ll be General Secretary?

The National Secretariat of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), is a massive edifice in the Nation’s capital, Abuja. The General Secretary’s Office serves as the ‘engine room’ of the NBA, where a lot of daily activities take place to ensure the smooth-running of the umbrella body of Nigerian Lawyers. It takes a competent and IT savvy Lawyer to effectively man that office, as General Secretary of the NBA. In this year’s election, two Lawyers are running for the position, Dr Mobolaji Ojibara and Abdulwasiu Alfa. In this interview, Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi asked both candidates about themselves, what service they have rendered to the NBA thus far, and details of their manifestos and plans, if they are elected into this all important office of General Secretary of the NBA

Kindly, tell us briefly about your career as a legal practitioner, what roles you may have played in the NBA in the past, and what support you have given to our Association

My name is Dr Mobolaji Idris Ojibara. I had my Bachelor of Laws Degree from Bayero University, Kano in 1998, and I was called to the Bar in 2000. I obtained Masters Degree in Law from OAU, Ile Ife in 2010 and a Ph.D from University of Ilorin in 2018. I am a Notary Public and a Fellow of Institute of Human and Natural Resources.

Professional Career

Prior to the commencement of my professional career, as a Youth Corp Member, I served as a Protocol Officer to the Military Administrator of Rivers State in Port Harcourt between 1998 and 1999, where I was distinguished with an award of service by the Government of Rivers State.

I cut my teeth as a budding practitioner with the late Deji Sasegbon, SAN, in Lagos in 2000, and later joined the foremost advocate and doyen of Senior Advocates of Nigeria in Kwara State, Late Dr Aliyu Alarape Salman, SAN in 2001. I was with Dr Salman, SAN until June 2008 when I set up my Practice, LoftyHeight. As a trained and experienced Arbitrator, I have represented individuals and corporate bodies, as well as acted as party and court appointed Arbitrator.

I became a Member of the National Executive Committee of the NBA in 2013; I am an active Member of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law; a Member of the Dispute Resolution Section of the IBA; was a Member of the Editorial Board of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators UK; and a Member of the Lagos Court of Arbitration.

Service to the NBA

I have served the NBA at various times and in different capacities at both my local Branch and at National Level, as:

Chairman, NBA Ilorin {2013– 2015};

Chairman, Practicing Fees Enforcement Committee, NBA Ilorin, {2011– 2013};

Publicity Secretary, NBA Ilorin {2005 – 2007};

Secretary, Revenue Committee, NBA Ilorin, {2010 – 2011}

Secretary, Young Lawyers Welfare Committee, NBA Ilorin {2007 – 2009};

Secretary, Annual Bar Dinner Committee, NBA Ilorin {2005};

Secretary, Bar Centre Project Committee, NBA Ilorin {2004};

Secretary, Branch Library Project Committee, NBA Ilorin {2003};

Member of several other Branch committees.

At the National level as, I have served as:

Chairman, Exhibition Sub-Committee, Technical Committee for Conference Planning, NBA Annual General Conference 2015;

Member, TCCP, NBA Annual General Conference, 2015;

Member, NBA Administration of Justice Committee, 2016 – 2018

Member, General Purpose Committee of the NBA, 2022 – 2024

As an active member of the NBA Section on Business Law (SBL), I have also served as:

• Member, Conference Planning Committee, 10th Annual SBL Conference;

• Head Rapporteur, Annual Business Law Conference of the SBL 2016;

• Member, Conference Planning Committee, 11th Annual SBL Conference 2017;

• Head Rapporteur, Annual Business Law Conference of the SBL 2017

• Chairman, Exhibition Sub-Committee, Annual SBL Law Conference 2017

• Chairman, Exhibition Sub-Committee, 12th NBA – SBL Conference 2018

. Member, Fundraising Sub-Committee, 12th NBA – SBL Conference, 2018

. Member, Conference Planning Committee, 12th Annual SBL Conference, 2018

In 2008, I was appointed by the Chief Judge of Kwara State as a member of the Working Group for the Establishment of Kwara State Multi-Door Courthouse.

As the Chairman of the NBA Ilorin Branch, in 2013, I first introduced, through collaboration with the Kwara State Judiciary, the appointment of young Lawyers as Research Assistants to Judges. This practice has been adopted, across the various levels of Judiciary in the country. As a candidate for the office of General Secretary in 2018, I first introduced, as part of my manifesto, the idea of online payment of practicing fees. This has become implemented, and institutionalised.

The office of the Nigerian Bar Association General Secretary is often referred to as the ‘Engine Room’ of the Bar, the busiest office in the Association. A lot of work goes with this office, including overseeing the day-to-day operations of the National Secretariat. What competitive advantage would you say you have over your fellow contestant, in terms of skills and understanding the job description? What is your manifesto? What is your vision for an efficient, smooth running National Secretariat for the NBA? Why should Nigerian Lawyers trust you with their Secretariat?

My competitive advantage over my fellow contestant for the position of General Secretary of the NBA lies in a unique combination of skills, experience, expertise and a deep understanding of the role.

Skills and Understanding the Job Description

1. Administrative Expertise: I have extensive experience in administrative roles, particularly within the NBA, which has equipped me with the skills necessary to manage the day-to-day operations of the ‘Engine Room’ of the NBA. My track record includes overseeing complex workflows, implementing efficient systems, and ensuring smooth operations, in particular, with reference to the various cutting g edge positions of responsibilities I have held at all levels of the NBA .

2. Legal Acumen: As a seasoned legal practitioner, I possess a deep understanding of the legal landscape in Nigeria. This knowledge is crucial for addressing the specific needs and concerns of our members, and ensuring that the Secretariat operates in a manner that aligns with International best practices.

3. Project Management: My project management skills enable me to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, prioritise effectively, and deliver results within specified deadlines. This is vital for the ‘Engine Room’ of the NBA, where timely and efficient handling of matters is critical.

4. Technology Proficiency: In today’s digital age, leveraging technology for efficient operations is essential. I am proficient in using various digital tools and platforms that can streamline communication, data management, and workflow processes within the Secretariat.

5. Leadership and Team Building: My leadership experience includes fostering a collaborative work environment, mentorship and building strong, cohesive teams. These skills are necessary for maintaining a motivated and effective Secretariat staff.

My manifesto is built around three core pillars: Efficiency, Transparency and Member Engagement. My vision for an Efficient and Smooth Running NBA National Secretariat includes:

1. Cutting-Edge Infrastructure: Develop a modern, well-equipped Secretariat with the latest technology and resources to support efficient operations.

2. Responsive and Proactive Services: Ensure that the Secretariat anticipates the needs of NBA members, and responds promptly to their concerns and requests.

3. Strong Internal Controls: Establish a framework of checks and balances, to maintain high standards of governance and operational integrity.

4. Culture of Excellence: Foster a culture where excellence, professionalism, and dedication are the norm, thereby enhancing the Secretariat’s overall effectiveness.

Nigerian Lawyers should trust me with the Secretariat because of my unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity and service. My extensive experience, coupled with a clear and actionable vision, ensures that I can deliver a Secretariat that meets and exceeds the expectations of NBA members. I am dedicated to creating a transparent, efficient and responsive Secretariat that truly serves the interests of Nigerian Lawyers, and upholds the highest standards of the legal profession.

Disseminating minutes of the National Executive Committee meetings and other critical reports of the NBA has remained a huge challenge for most General Secretaries in past administrations. Members perpetually complain about this, and the inadequate flow of information from the Secretariat to the Branches on crucial issues. How will you address this, if and when you get elected into the office of GS?

To address the challenges of disseminating minutes of the National Executive Committee meetings and other critical reports of the NBA, as well as improving the flow of information from the Secretariat to the Branches, I will implement a multifaceted approach centred on technology, transparency, and proactive communication.

My strategies for Effective Information Dissemination shall include:

1. Leveraging Technology

– Improved Digital Platforms

-Upgraded Email Newsletters System:

-Develop Real-Time Mobile App:

2. Enhanced Communication Channels

-Dedicated Communication Teams:

-Branch Liaisons

3. Transparency and Accountability

-Regular Updates:

-Open Forums:

4.Feedback Mechanisms

-Interactive Platforms

-Surveys and Polls.

Why This Approach Will Succeed

-Reliability: Leveraging modern technology ensures that information is disseminated reliably and efficiently.

-Inclusivity: By involving Branch liaisons and creating feedback mechanisms, all members will feel included and informed.

-Proactiveness: Regular updates and interactive forums ensure that members are not only recipients of information, but also active participants in the communication process.

By implementing these strategies, I aim to create a transparent, efficient, and responsive communication system that ensures all NBA members are well-informed and engaged with the activities and decisions of the National Secretariat.

Artificial Intelligence has inevitably taken root in the legal profession, and to run the National Secretariat of the NBA requires an IT savvy General Secretary. Would you say you possess the requisite IT knowledge to deliver on the mandate, if you win?

My extensive training in IT has equipped me with deep understanding of the technological advancements, crucial to modernising the legal profession. As the General Secretary of the NBA, I will leverage on these skills to streamline operations, enhance data management and ensure efficient communication within the Secretariat. My proficiency in IT would enable me to implement robust system for legal research, case management and member services, ultimately contributing to a more effective and responsive NBA.

Lawyers continue to complain about the slow speed in processing the Stamp and Seal. Sometimes, Lawyers don’t get their seals for many months. How do you intend to deal with this challenge, if you are elected?

If elected the General Secretary, upon my assumption of office, one of the first things I am going to recommend to the Administration, is the adoption of digital stamp. To create a foolproof system for producing digital stamps for Nigerian Lawyers, several key modalities and security measures will be considered. These include:

1. Secure Technology Infrastructure

-Blockchain Technology: Utilise blockchain for tamper-proof records of stamp issuance and use. Blockchain’s decentralised nature ensures that once a stamp is issued, it cannot be altered or duplicated.

-Digital Certificates: Issue digital certificates that verify the authenticity of the digital stamps. These certificates should be encrypted and digitally signed by the issuing authority.

2. Multi-Factor Authentication

– Authentication Mechanisms: Implement multi-factor authentication (MFA) for accessing and using digital stamps. This could include a combination of passwords, biometric verification (e.g., fingerprint or facial recognition), and one-time passwords (OTPs) sent via SMS or email.

3. Unique Identification Codes

-Unique Stamps: Each digital stamp should have a unique identification code linked to the Lawyer’s identity and credentials. This code can be verified by clients, courts, and other entities to ensure authenticity.

-QR Codes: Embed QR codes in the digital stamps that, when scanned, provide information about the issuing lawyer and verify the stamp’s legitimacy through a central database.

4. Secure Digital Platforms

-Secure Portals: Develop a secure online portal where Lawyers can log in to request, manage, and use their digital stamps.

-Encryption: All communications and data transfers through these platforms should be encrypted using strong encryption standards to prevent interception and tampering.

5. User Training and Awareness

-Training Programs: Provide mandatory training for all Lawyers on the use of digital stamps, the importance of security measures, and how to verify the authenticity of digital stamps.

-Awareness Campaigns: Conduct awareness campaigns to inform clients, courts, and the public about the new system and how to verify digital stamps.

By integrating these modalities, the NBA can create a robust, secure, and reliable system for issuing and managing digital stamps.

Many Lawyers also complain of not getting the Continuous Legal Education points for any of the programmes they participate in. This has been traced to the inability of the Secretariat to efficiently monitor these training programmes. How would you handle this as GS?

Addressing the issue of Continuous Legal Education (CLE) points not being properly awarded to Lawyers participating in training programmes requires a comprehensive, technology-driven approach to ensure accurate monitoring and record-keeping. Here is how I will handle this challenge, as General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association:

Strategies for Efficient Monitoring and Awarding of CLE Points

1. Centralised Digital System

-CLE Management Portal: Develop a centralised CLE management portal where all training programs are registered, and attendance is tracked. This portal would be accessible to both organisers and participants.

-Automated Point Allocation: Implement an automated system within the portal that allocates CLE points based on verified attendance and participation. This reduces the chances of human error and ensures timely updates.

2. Enhanced Verification and Reporting

-QR Code Check-ins: Utilise QR code technology for event check-ins and check-outs, to accurately record attendance. Each participant would scan their unique QR code at the start and end of the programme to ensure they are awarded points for actual participation.

-Instant Feedback Forms: Incorporate post-event feedback forms within the portal, that participants must complete to receive their CLE points. This ensures that participation is meaningful, and also gathers valuable feedback on the training programmes.

3. Training Programme Accreditation

-Pre-Event Approval Process: Establish a pre-event approval process where training organisers submit their programme details in advance for accreditation. This process would include setting clear criteria for awarding CLE points.

-Post-Event Reporting: Require organisers to submit a post-event report, including attendance records and participant feedback, to confirm that the event met the necessary standards.

4. Continuous Monitoring and Support

-Dedicated CLE Team: Form a dedicated team within the Secretariat responsible for overseeing all aspects of the CLE programme, from accreditation to monitoring and point allocation. This team would be available to assist organisers and participants with any issues.

-Regular Audits: Conduct regular audits of CLE programmes and points awarded, to ensure compliance and address any discrepancies promptly.

Conclusion

By leveraging technology and implementing a structured, transparent process, I will ensure that the monitoring and awarding of CLE points are handled efficiently and accurately. This will not only address the current complaints, but also enhance the overall experience of participating in continuous legal education for Nigerian Lawyers.

Dr Mobolaji Ojibara

Abdulwasiu Alfa

Kindly, tell us briefly about your career as a legal practitioner, what roles you may have played in the NBA in the past, and what support you have given to our Association

Wow!!! This question needs ample time to respond to, but, to be brief, I was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2003. I commenced my career as a pupil Counsel with the Zamfara State Ministry of Justice, after which I returned to Maiduguri, Borno State, where I practiced with the firm of J. T. Gunda & Co. before establishing my Law firm, A. A. Alfa & Co. (Metro Chambers) in 2006 and up to this moment I’m into full time private practice. As an active Barman, I have held various positions, both within Maiduguri Branch and the National level of the NBA.

At the Maiduguri Branch, I served as a member of the Branch’s Legal Education Committee between 2008 and 2010; the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee for the Law Week in 2010; a member of the Law Week Organising Committee in 2011; the Publicity Secretary between 2008 and 2010; the Secretary of the Human Rights Committee between 2010 and 2012; the Branch Secretary between 2012 and 2014; the Branch Chairman between 2014 and 2016; the Branch NEC representative between 2016 and 2018, the Chairman of the Bar Week/Award Committee in 2017; the Chairman of the Branch Election Committee in 2018 and 2020; Member of the State Law Review Committee, as well as the State Conflict Management Alliance and the Chairman of the Committee on Bar/Government Interface in 2022. I was appointed a Notary Public in 2014.

At the National level of the Nigerian Bar Association, I served as a Member of the Legal Education Committee between 2010 and 2012; Member, National Executive Council between 2014 and 2018; Member of the Technical Committee on Conference Planning in Abuja in 2015; Member of the NBA Legal Services Trade Mission to the Netherlands in 2016. I also served as Member, Task-Force Committee on North East between 2016 and 2018. Additionally, I was a Member of the Presidential Transition Committee in 2022 when the immediate past NBA President, Mr Akpata, handed over to incumbent President, Y. C. Maikyau, SAN. I was a Member of the NBA Constitution Review Committee in 2022, and I currently serve as NBA Representative on the NERC Consumers Forum, Co-opted Member of the NBA National Executive Council, and Member of the NBA Remuneration Committee, the Committee which recently came up with marvellous modalities on how our fellow Colleagues may lucratively charge for legal services. And, prior to the introduction of the universal suffrage by Mr Alegeh, SAN, I served the NBA as a special delegate to various Delegates Elections in Jos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan, among others.

While in the international compass, I am a member of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association.

The office of the Nigerian Bar Association General Secretary is often referred to as the ‘Engine Room’ of the Bar, the busiest office in the Association. A lot of work goes with this office, including overseeing the day-to-day operations of the National Secretariat. What competitive advantage would you say you have over your fellow contestant, in terms of skills and understanding the job description? What is your manifesto? What is your vision for an efficient, smooth running National Secretariat for the NBA? Why should Nigerian Lawyers trust you with their Secretariat?

Your postulates are right. The office of the General Secretary is the busiest within the Association, as it is, not only the operational base, but also plays the role of a unifier within the system. This may heighten your expectations, but, of the truth, the success of any NBA administration is directly contingent on the success of the office of the General Secretary.

While I would not want to talk about my abilities on a comparative basis to my competitor, but having previously served as Secretary, NBA Maiduguri Branch, I am confident to have gained valuable experience and skills that uniquely qualify me for the role of General Secretary at the National level. I have a deep understanding of the administrative duties, communication practices, and organisational structure of the NBA, which will allow me to hit the ground running and effectively serve the needs of the Association and its members. Additionally, my experience at the Branch level has given me insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the Legal Profession in Nigeria, which equip me not only to consolidate the affairs of the National Secretariat, but to also bring a fresh perspective to the NBA. I am also fortified that my track record of dedication, attention to detail, and professionalism make me the best candidate for the position of General Secretary.

Moreover, as a candidate for the office of NBA General Secretary, my manifesto is built on the core values of transparency and accountability, with a strong focus on prioritising members’ interests, promoting inclusivity and diversity, fostering innovation and adaptability. I am committed to enhancing communication through initiatives such as implementing a toll-free line, embracing digital transformation, and utilising electronic processes for the NBA stamp and seal. I will strive to cultivate collaboration and establish strategic partnerships with global bodies, government agencies, and stakeholders, to effectively leverage resources and implement international best practices at the NBA Secretariat. Additionally, I will prioritise the consolidation of the NBA Secretariat and invest in the training and capacity building of staff, to ensure a high standard of service delivery. Thus, entrusting the NBA Secretariat to me, represents giant strides towards achieving all of the stated goals.

Disseminating minutes of the National Executive Committee meetings and other critical reports of the NBA has remained a huge challenge for most General Secretaries in past administrations. Members perpetually complain about this. How will you address this issue, if and when you get elected into the office of GS?

To be fair with the current office of the Publicity Secretary and his Assistant, the question as to dissemination or flow of information and NBA activities to members is not germane, as it is widely attested that the Publicity Officers are efficient in their functions. Yet, I still aim to enhance the speed and efficiency of communication regarding all NBA activities; for instance, consolidation on the legal email system introduced by the previous administrations, but at a more functional level; creation of NBA verified official social media platforms; podcasts and video live transmission of information and real-time updates of NBA activities. I understand some of the potential challenges these may bring, but they have been well foreseen, and meaningful strategies will be in place towards addressing them.

I further assure the members of the NBA that the minutes of the meetings of NEC, shall be made available on the official website of the Association after each session. Access to information will not constitute a challenge, under my leadership at the NBA Secretariat.

Artificial Intelligence has inevitably taken root in the legal profession, and to run the National Secretariat of the NBA requires an IT savvy General Secretary. Would you say you possess the requisite IT knowledge to deliver on the mandate, if you win?

Invariably, yes!

As a millennial and e-Lawyer, I possess all the necessary skills and knowledge to efficiently run an IT NBA Secretariat. This includes leveraging modern digital tools and platforms, in delivering on the mandate. For instance, at my law firm, I ensure that all of my employees keep up with constant personal and collective development on the utilisation of technology and Artificial Intelligence in their work, and when I was Chairman, NBA Maiduguri Branch dating back 2014 to 2016, I introduced sophisticated NBA ID Cards and individual Membership Stickers with electronic verification, a concept that was later adopted by other NBA Branches, and now ably embarked on by the NBA National.

So, if elected as General Secretary, I will further expand my technological advancements to the NBA Secretariat attesting to possessing a fair knowledge of Artificial Intelligence and its application within the legal profession, which I intend to utilise especially as it affects matters of cybersecurity, database management and data privacy.

Lawyers continue to complain about the slow speed in processing Stamp and Seal. Sometimes, Lawyers don’t get their seals for many months. How do you intend to deal with this challenge, if get elected?

I understand that this has been a recurring challenge within the Association. Item 7 on my 10-point manifesto, takes this into consideration. I will confidently assure the NBA iterating my commitment that, if elected the General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, this challenge will be squarely tackled. To avoid delays in the production of NBA stamps and seals, I plan to implement the following strategies:

1. Increase the number of staff members, dedicated to stamp and seal production.

2. Creation of distinct desks and office, to solely handle issues of the stamp and seal.

3. Streamline the production, according to NBA Branches zoning formula.

In addition to these measures, I propose to also offer both manual and digital options for the generation and use of the NBA stamps and seals. This flexibility can cater to the preferences and needs of different fellow Members, ensuring that every applicant has access to the stamp and seal in a peculiar format that works best for them. For example, a member who prefers the now obtainable method can opt for manual generation of the stamp and seal, where he or she can physically imprint the stamp on documents and/or processes. On the other hand, a member who prefers a more streamlined and efficient process can choose the digital option, which permits for generation and use of the stamp electronically.

By fostering the stated measures, we can cater to a wider range of production and access to the stamp and seal in a timely manner, and can also help us accommodate any unforeseen circumstances that may arise during production, minimising delays and improving overall members’ satisfaction.

Many Lawyers also complain of not getting the Continuous Legal Education points for any of the programmes they participate in. This has been traced to the inability of the Secretariat to efficiently monitor these training programmes. How would you handle this when come in as GS?

I have always considered this a matter affecting the interest of the members of the Association, which I pledge to prioritise. It is quite interesting that you, not only identified the problem, but also pointed to a possible root of it.

To address the issue of NBA members not receiving Continuous Legal Education points for the programmes they participate in, the Office of the General Secretary under my watch, will implementing a system that utilises individual members’ accounts on the NBA website. This system would allow all points scored by members to be sent to, stored, and be easily accessed anytime for appropriate utilisation by the member concerned.

Thank you!

Abdulwasiu Alfa

