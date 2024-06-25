Don’t Amplify Nefarious Activities of Terrorists, Minister Appeals to Media 

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has appealed to media owners and journalists in the country not to amplify the nefarious activities of terrorists, bandits and other non-state actors striving to distort and destabilise the peace, economic growth and sustainable development of the country.

Idris also noted that terrorism is not merely a physical threat, but ideological battle of the mind with the extremist groups exploiting vulnerabilities, spreading fear and propagating messages that present them as fighting for a social cause in order to further their depraved agenda.

The minister made the appeal while declaring open a two-day capacity building on ‘Effective Reporting Towards Strengthening Alternatives To Terrorist Ideology’, organized by the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), in collaboration with the Institute For Peace And Conflict Resolution (IPCR) in Abuja Tuesday.

Idris told the Defence and Diplomatic correspondents that to counter this extremist ideology, “we must offer compelling, positive alternatives that resonate with the same audiences targeted by terrorists. Therefore, your reporting plays a pivotal role in this endeavour”.

According to him, “The media holds an immense power to influence minds, shape narratives and promote peace. In the fight against terrorism, the media can either undermine or bolster our collective efforts to provide alternatives to extremist ideologies. Through your reports, images and commentaries, you have the unique ability to educate, inform and inspire resilience among the public.”

In a keynote address, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, said the media contents can change people’s perception and attitude, galvanize solidarity, mutual trust, patriotism and national cohesion.

Represented by the National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Adamu Laka, the NSA noted that the media is also expected to mobilize support to government and national security efforts and strongly help to dissipate ignorance that makes some persons susceptible to terrorist appeals and violent extremism narrative.

Ribadu said terrorist groups have continued to provide dysfunctional information through social media platforms, networking sites, and online propaganda including mainstream and traditional mediums of communication in such manner, appealing for easy recruitment of many especially among the youths.

According to him, this is a situation that we must jointly combat to attain a safe and peaceful society that will guarantee sustainable socioeconomic development.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Director General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, said Nigeria’s democracy is being seriously challenged and her peace constantly threatened by the activities of terrorist groups.

Represented by the Director, National Peace Academy, Dr. Bosede Awodola, the DG said the problem is increasingly pervasive with associated criminality that is heightening the fear and insecurity in the country.