Customs Official Dies During House Committee Investigative Hearing

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

An official of the Nigeria Customs Service on Tuesday died during an investigative hearing by the Public Account Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives.

The Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi, in a statement issued Tuesday explained that during the engagement, which occurred around 1.00pm, the official developed sudden health complications.

However, the name of the Customs official was not made known in the statement issued.

The spokesperson stressed that the House extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time.

Rotimi stressed that the House recognised the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and the nation.

He noted: “It is with deep sadness and regret that we confirm the passing of an esteemed official of the Nigeria Customs Service who was at the National Assembly for an engagement with a House Committee.

“During the engagement, which occurred around 1.00pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the official developed sudden health complications.

“Despite the immediate and diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, he unfortunately passed away.”

“Out of respect for the family, the official’s name will not be disclosed at this time.”

Rotimi assured that the House stands ready to support efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and was cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to ensure all necessary protocols were followed.

The Spokesperson added that the Speaker of the House, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, expressed his condolences, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

He said further information would be provided as it becomes available, while asking for patience and respect for the privacy of the family during this period of mourning.