APM Terminals Apapa Recycles Discarded Tyres into Flipflops

APM Terminals Apapa has begun the recycling of its discarded tyres into flipflops. The terminal made this known in a statement to the press on Thursday. 

The terminal had recently celebrated Go Green, global APM Terminals Awareness campaign which aims to draw light on sustainable business practices with regards to the environment and how to minimise the impact of its operations on the environment. The campaign had the theme, “Nothing Goes to Waste.” 

Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen said, “We are all about continuous improvement and always on the lookout for ways we can sustainably repurpose our waste into other useful materials. We are in partnership with various environmental organisations licensed by the government. 

“Over the years, we have taken calculated steps to not only reduce our plastic footprint on the environment but also reduce other forms of waste such discarded boilersuits and lubricants. Recently, we have, in collaboration with one of our environmental partners, begun the production of flipflops from discarded tyres. Each eco-friendly pair of flip-flops is crafted from 70% recycled tyres sourced from our truck and crane equipment used to handle cargo operations at our terminal.”

HSE Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Felix Chinwe Ugwuagbo, said it was important for the terminal to take its employees along on this journey, taking the message of sustainability and waste recycling to their homes and communities.

He said, “There are so many things the terminal is already doing to reduce waste. However, we want to encourage our employees to not only come up with ideas on what we can do to reduce waste, but to also think of what they can do as individuals to reduce waste.” 

Head of Environmental Management System (EMS) Consultancy & Services, Kevron Consulting, Dare Ayodele, described waste management as not just good for the environment but also good for business and our communities. 

“Going green isn’t just about protecting our environment; it’s also about efficient resource usage. Traditional waste management strains resources and pollutes our oceans. Innovative waste management solutions ensure that nothing goes to waste,” he said.

