Two Persons Die in Abuja Flooding 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja 

Trademoore Estate, Abuja, Monday morning was submerged following a sustained rainfall that led to the death of two residents.

Apart from many houses almost completely covered in waters, the flood which overflowed the estate canal, also swept away many cars.

The arterial Emmanuel Mbaka Road, which connects the estate with the Abuja International Road, was impassable for pedestrians as a result of flood water. 

The estate police station was also submerged. Many residents ran helter-skelter from their homes in a manner that was reminiscent of the flooding of 2022 and 2023.

In a video circulating on the social media, a female voice was heard calling on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the Federal Government to come to the aid of the residents.

On Sunday, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) predicted thundery and rainy weather conditions from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

In the meantime, the FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD), Monday said it had placed its vanguards and the local emergency management committees in the six area councils on alert following early warnings of possible flooding in the FCT.

A statement by Head, Public Affairs, FCT Emergency Department, Nkechi Isa, said the  Acting Director General of FEMD, Florence Dawon Wenegieme, had put in place mitigative measures around the FCT including placing the Search and Rescue Team on alert, while local divers were posted to vulnerable locations.

