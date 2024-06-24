TGI Group Advocates for Sustainable Agricultural Development

TGI Group has reiterated its commitment to sustainable agricultural development in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

The company stated this at the recently held 16th U.S.-Africa Business Summit. The event, attended by over 1,500 public and private sector executives from across the continents, emphasised strategic collaborations for sustainable success in various sectors, including agriculture.

Executive Director and Executive Vice Chairman (Africa) of TGI Group, Farouk Gumel, participated as a panellist during a session themed, “From Food Insecurity to Thriving Agribusinesses: The Case for a U.S. Africa Strategic Agribusiness Partnership.”

Emphasizing TGI’s comprehensive approach, Gumel highlighted the company’s involvement in the entire value chain, from the seed to the final consumer. “At TGI, we engage in every aspect of the value chain, from seed multiplication to the dining table. This is because we adopt a problem-solving approach to our business model,” stated Gumel.

He stressed TGI’s dedication to understanding local communities and cultural nuances, ensuring shared prosperity and sustainability.

“While we are involved in seeds, fertilisers and crop protection inputs, we do not engage in land ownership. We adopt a community-centric approach, recognizing cultural sensitivities in rural areas. When partnering with communities, we provide inputs while they undertake cultivation. Upon harvest, they have the option to sell to us or others, ensuring a mutually beneficial relationship. Even if they choose to sell to the open market, albeit rarely, we will still get it from the local aggregator,” Gumel explained.

Gumel praised the country’s commitment to employment and community empowerment. “Nigeria, often misunderstood globally, boasts the continent’s most robust agricultural policy,” he remarked.