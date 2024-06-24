  • Monday, 24th June, 2024

Stakeholders Harp on Child Online Safety, Abuse Reporting

Business | 2 hours ago

Agnes Ekebuike

Industry stakeholders have stressed the need for child online safety and timely abuse reporting in Nigeria.

The stakeholders reconvened at a Fireside Chat webinar to discuss the implementation and recommendations from last year’s COSPRA 2023 Summit, which focused on digital literacy and child online safety in Nigeria.

The gathering provided an opportunity for speakers to reflect on the progress made and the challenges still facing online safety in Nigeria.

Regional Lead for Anglophone West Africa at Paradigm Initiative, Khadija El-Usman, highlighted the fragmented efforts in digital literacy across Nigeria.

She stressed that children often have to source information from multiple channels, which is inefficient and potentially harmful.

Head, Internet Governance Unit, New Media and Information Security Department of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Ibiso Kingsley-George, addressed internet accessibility as a right for Nigerian children.

President and CEO of the High Tech Centre for Nigerian Women and Youths, Dr. Hassan Wunmi, emphasised the importance of foundational digital infrastructure in schools. She argued that both public and private schools need robust digital frameworks to enhance literacy, safety, and overall connectivity.

Legal perspectives were provided by the Co-founder of the Digital Rights Lawyers Initiative, Solomon Okedara, who discussed the critical role of schools and parents in ensuring the online safety of children.

The Head, Department of Paediatrics from the Federal Medical Centre in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, Dr. Nnenna Ndukwe Kalu, spoke on the necessity of open communication between children and parents. online abuse.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.