PTDF Pledges Support For Geologists to Explore Nigeria’s Natural Resources

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) says it remains committed to supporting geologists carry out field researches that will enable Nigeria explore its rich natural resources for economic development.



Executive Secretary of the PTDF, Ahmed Aminu, made this known in Enugu yesterday, during a knowledge sharing and field training workshop for early career geoscience lecturers across state and federal universities in the southeast region.



Aminu, represented by a staff in the research and innovation department at PTDF, Neeka Jacob, said that although geology degrees typically require students to undertake 100 days of field work to gain practical knowledge, there is still widespread knowledge and skills gap among students and lecturers.

He however, noted that the PTDF remains committed to educational development in Nigeria, particularly in the area of geosciences giving its importance to the economy, hence it continues to support lecturers and students to embark on field trips.

“We want to ensure that investment in the classrooms also translates into benefits for the larger society and that the younger generation are groomed into experts in the field of geosciences,” he said.

Earlier, PTDF Research Chair in Petroleum Geology at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Wilfred Mode, said that the primary objective of the workshop is to foster knowledge sharing and provide practical field training for early-career academics in the geoscience disciplines.

“This initiative aims to enhance their skills, broaden their research perspectives, and ensure that the future of geoscience education is in capable hands,” he said adding “It provides an opportunity for these young lecturers to learn from the practical experiences of advanced experts in the field.”