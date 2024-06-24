Prada Uzodimma Bags Legacy Champion Awards

Barrister Prada Uzodimma, founder of The Ability Life Initiative and the flagship law school intervention programme, Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant (PUSG), has received the Legacy Champion Awards.

The legal icon received the award at the public presentation of the book ‘Command your Stage’, a comprehensive guide to public speaking, authored by the renowned broadcaster Bimbo Oluyede, recently at the prestigious Metropolitan Club in Victoria Island, Lagos.

She was honoured alongside other distinguished Nigerians for their outstanding contributions in their fields and for using their resources and skills to drive an inclusive society.

Prada was honoured for her passionate commitment towards ensuring that persons with disabilities had equal opportunities in society, and as an accomplished legal practitioner, for standing out as a beacon of hope to aspiring but financially handicapped young lawyers through her law scholarship grant.

The award was handed to her by media mogul and publisher of Ovation International Magazine, Bashorun Dele Momodu , after her glowing citation was read.

The event attracted a distinguished array of personalities from various spheres, including former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; Co- founder of Guaranty Trust Bank, Mr. Fola Adeola; former First Lady of Lagos State, Abimbola Fashola; and former Director General of the Nigerian Broadcast Commission (NBC), Mallam Danladi Bako, among others.

In her remark, Prada said: “I am honoured to be here to receive this award among various distinguished guests. It is indeed a privilege to be here and to be a legacy champion, to have the honour of passing across this mantle to the younger people that would come after me.

She added that: “I think leaving here today, one thing to remember is that our voice is our identity, regardless of your situation, the only thing you have left is your voice. So as you are leaving here today let us be encouraged to use our voices.”