NPFL: Remo Stars, Enyimba Pick Continental Tickets as Sporting Lagos Drop to NNL

Femi Solaja

As expected, it was late-minute drama on the final day of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) as Remo Stars and Enyimba FC edged out the duo of Shooting Stars of Ibadan and Plateau United to the two remaining continental club tickets for next season.

While the battle at the summit was fierce, it was the same at the bottom following the relegation of the flamboyant side, Sporting Lagos, but Akwa United and Bayelsa United escaped the drop.

Champions elect, Enugu Rangers established their dominance with a 2-1 win away against Gombe United with goals from Kazeem Ogunleye and Godwin Obaje in the 3rd and 7th minute before the home side pegged the tally via Anas Hassan in the 25th minute.

The result lifted Rangers to 70 points as champions while the runner-up and fellow CAF Champions League representative, Remo Stars with 65 points won their last match against Katsina United 2-1 with goals from Super Eagles new star, Sodiq Ismail and Dayo Ojo in the first half but the visitors pulled one back late in the second half.

The real drama was however in Ibadan and Aba where the home teams needed to win to stand chances of picking the CAF Confederation club tournament ticket. The feat was however achieved by both sides but it was Enyimba’s win against Plateau United that punctured the Oluyole Warriors’ dream of a continental ticket next season.

Season’s Highest Goal scorer, Mbaoma Chijioke threw the entire stadium into rapture with a goal in the 78th minute and Alade Balogun doubled the lead in the 88th minute to confirm the team’s participation in continental football next season.

Bayelsa United confirmed their stay in the elite division with a 2-0 away win at Bendel Insurance. The result pushed beaten Sporting Lagos to the lower division regardless of any hope of a surprise win in Ibadan.

In the other results, Kano Pillars edged Lobi Stars 3-2 while Kwara United were 4-0 better against Heartland just as Niger Tornadoes pipped Sunshine Stars 2-1. Doma United and Abia Warious played 1-1 with former champions, Akwa United assured their stay in the elite division with 2-1 win over Rivers United.

FINAL DAY

Akwa Utd 3-1 Rivers Utd

Insurance 0-2 Bayelsa

Doma Utd 1-1 Abia War

Enyimba 2-0 Plateau

Gombe 1-2 Rangers

K’Pillars 3-2 Lobi

Kwara 4-0 Heartland

Tornadoes 2-1 Sunshine

Remo Stars 2-1 Katsina

Shooting 1-0 Sporting