Ghana, Benin, ABC Transport to Host Delegates at 7th Accra Weizo

Chinedu Eze

Akwaaba Travel Market in collaboration with Ghana Tourism Authority is set to host the 7th Accra Weizo West African Travel Expo.

The expo seeks to grow seamless travel in West Africa, reinforcing the need to encourage West Africans to travel within the region, making West Africa an open domestic market, to harness the market and opportunities within, which is the aim of Accra Weizo.

This year’s edition is a four-nation road trip that will take delegates through Benin Republic, Togo and Ghana on the 24th of June and end with a Conference and Exhibition on the 28th at Accra City Hotel.

About 20 tour and travel professionals from Nigeria will be joined at the Seme border by 15 Tour Operators from Ghana, Benin and Togo. Other exciting activities will include, Night Life, Boat Cruise, B2B Networking, Balafon Award of Excellence and Exhibitions. Delegates will also be treated to a welcome Cocktail by Kempinksi Hotel. These group of West African operators will enjoy Benin on the 24th, Togo on the 25th and Akosombo, Ghana on the 26th. The group will arrive Accra on the 27th for Accra Weizo on the 28th. They will be joined at Akosombo by Tour Operators from Kenya and other nations. The event is also supported by GOTA Voyages Benin, Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA), ABC Transport, Accra City Hotel and Royal Senchi Resorts and powered by Akwaaba African Travel Market and ATQ