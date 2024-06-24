Ese Brume Adds Long Jump Gold to Nigeria’s Haul 



AFRICAN SNR ATHLETICS

After missing the chance of increasing their medal on Saturday, world silver medallist in women’s long jump, Ese Brume, put smiles back on faces of Nigerians yesterday evening when she won the gold medal at the 2024 Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Douala, Cameroon.

Ever consistent Brume jumped 6.73m in her last attempt to seal victory.

She had led with 6.62m till her last attempt.

Also yesterday, Nigeria’s Temitope Adeshina settled for silver in the women’s high jump, while Samuel Ogazi finished third in the men’s 400m final.

In the women’s 400m final, Ello Esther Joseph also finished third.

Earlier, in Day 1 of the Championships, Team Nigeria captured two gold medals through thrower Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, who won the men’s shot put event with a throw of 21.20m, while Ashley Anumba (59.30m), Obiageri Ameachi (58.80m) and Chioma Onyekwere (57.93m) made it all Nigerian affair in the women’s Discuss event.