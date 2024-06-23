Will Pastor Idowu Iluyomade Float His Own Church?

Is it easier to start a new venture or continue along the path of one’s legacy, particularly with advancing age and time constraints? This question is pertinent for Pastor Idowu Iluyomade and his wife, Siju, who have dedicated years to building their ministry at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Pastor Iluyomade is currently facing significant challenges after his recent resignation from RCCG’s Trinity Towers. The controversy surrounding his departure involves allegations of insensitivity and internal politicking within the church, which have cast a shadow on his longstanding contributions to the ministry.

Public response to Pastor Iluyomade’s situation has been divided. Some church members have voiced strong support for the Iluyomades, criticising the RCCG for what they see as a pattern of sidelining influential pastors. Others, however, have criticised the couple for their perceived extravagant lifestyle, suggesting it may have played a role in their current predicament.

Amidst this turmoil, rumours are circulating that Pastor Iluyomade might establish his own church. Such a move could allow him to continue his ministry without the constraints and politics of RCCG, providing a fresh start and a platform to further his vision.

Starting a new church at this stage, however, poses its own set of challenges. While Pastor Iluyomade has extensive experience and a solid following, he is also advancing in age. Building a new congregation from the ground up would require significant effort and energy, testing his resilience and resources.

Alternatively, the Iluyomades have other viable paths they can pursue. Both are accomplished lawyers and philanthropists, with Siju being the founder of Arise Women. They could return to their legal careers or focus on their philanthropic efforts, leveraging their experience and influence in new ways. Of course, the challenges of time and resources remain.

Ultimately, time will reveal the next steps for Pastor Idowu Iluyomade and his wife. Whether they choose to start a new church or explore other ventures, their journey will continue to unfold, shedding light on their wisdom, resilience, and adaptability.