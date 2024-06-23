Western Delta University Vows to Bring Robbers Who Attacked Students to Justice

Following the robbery incident that occurred last Thursday at the Western Delta University (WDU), the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Augustine Ikelegbe has assured parents and students of safety.

In the early hours of Thursday, robbers gained entrance into the main hostel, harassed students, and stole mobile phones and power banks.

No serious injuries were reported due to the quick intervention of security agencies.

Describing the incident as unprecedented in the university’s history, the vice chancellor said in a statement that adequate measures had been put in place to enhance safety and efforts were ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.

“Management has been extensively liaising and consulting security agencies and stakeholders on the incident,” the statement reads. “Investigations are ongoing and the criminal elements would be apprehended and punished according to the law.”

Ikelegbe also stated that the campus was secure, adding, “The University prioritises student welfare and wellbeing and Management is making extensive efforts to make students more comfortable and safe, as they prepare for the second semester examinations.”