TNL to Host Toyota Motor Show

Bennett Oghifo

Toyota (Nigeria) Limited (TNL) has concluded plans to host a special Motor Show in Lagos in a bid to provide an enabling environment where customers and prospects can interact closely with their vehicles and also be more informed about the company’s after sales services/products vis body and paints and allied products, vehicle service and spare parts.

The Motor Show, it said, would feature test drive of different models, free vehicle diagnosis, as well as a full complement of after-sales services on the ground for customers to take advantage of.

Senior management staff of TNL will also be on the ground to meet with customers and prospective customers.

Holding from Thursday, June 27 to Saturday, June 29, 2024, at The Podium in Lekki, Lagos, the event is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 7pm daily.

According to the company, the event will offer an avenue for TNL to interact more with customers and “provide an enabling environment for our customers to touch and feel our array of wonders on wheels.

“We want our customers to take advantage of the topnotch services we offer, such as improving the interior of your vehicle and the body to look good as new. Body and paint products and spare parts will also be on sale. Special service package opportunity is part of the deal.”

The company advised motorists to visit the Motor Show and take advantage of the huge discounts on vehicle purchase and servicing of their vehicles, which would be applied immediately or locked in to be redeemed later.

Some of the Toyota models being distributed by Toyota (Nigeria) Limited and would also be on display at the Show are Belta, Starlet, Rumion, Corolla, Camry, Corolla Cross, Hiace bus, Hiace Ambulance, Coaster, Hilux ( Prerunner), Hilux with canopy, other Hilux options, Prado TX and LC 300 VX Turbo.

Toyota Nigeria’s facilities and dealership network are spread across Nigeria, manned by a well-trained workforce to deliver top-notch service to customers across Nigeria