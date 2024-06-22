2025 AFCON Gets December 21 Kickoff Date 

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18. This decision was made by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) during a virtual executive meeting yesterday.

Initially scheduled for the summer of 2025, the tournament was moved to avoid clashing with the expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

The draw for the 2025 AFCON will be held next month in Johannesburg, South Africa, with qualifying matches running from September to October 2024.

Morocco has been selected as the host nation for the competition.

Nigeria finished second at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, losing 2-1 to the hosts in the final.

Despite the loss, Nigeria’s captain, William Troost-Ekong, was named the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament. Troost-Ekong, a centre-back with Greece champions PAOK, scored three crucial goals, helping Nigeria reach the AFCON final for the first time in 11 years.

Nigeria’s immediate goal will be to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, after which the Super Eagles

Super Eagles will turn their attention towards winning the tournament in Morocco.

The Super Eagles have not won the continental title since 2013 when coach Stephen Keshi led them to victory in South Africa. Nigeria have won the AFCON three times before, with victories in 1980, 1994, and 2013.