Mob Kills Man over Alleged Blasphemy in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A middle aged man known as Yunusa was killed by an irate mob in Nasaru village of Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State for allegedly making blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

THISDAY checks revealed that the incident occurred on Wednesday in the village at about 3.00 p.m as narrated by a witness who pleaded anonymity, saying that Yunusa made blasphemous comment during a heated argument between him and his friends.

The situation attracted the attention of many people who were around and following the line of argument among them.

“The victim was a member of Faira Islamic Sect. He was heard to have spoken words of insults on the Prophet. Some young men challenged Yunusa to withdraw his statement, but he insisted he would not. He even repeated it. That was when they started beating him,” he said

According to reports, Police personnel tried as much as possible to save Yunusa but they were overpowered by the mob which used stones, sticks and other dangerous things to hit him until he died.

Further reports have it that the mob tried to burn down the Police Station in the village when the Police tried to shield him there.

All efforts to get official confirmation and reactions from the State Police Command failed as the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, did not response to the sms and WhatsApp message sent to his number, neither did he take calls pt across to him yesterday.