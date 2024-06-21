Ethiopian Graduates Nearly 800 Aviation Professionals

Ethiopian Aviation University, Africa’s largest aviation centre of excellence, has graduated close to 800 aviation professionals including international trainees from eight African countries and one from Asia.

The graduation ceremony took place at the university’s facility on June 15, 2024. The day has been graced by Ambassadors and Officials from African countries including Ethiopian Airlines Group executives, families and friends of the graduates. The graduates were trainees in Ethiopian Aviation University’s Pilot, Aviation Maintenance, Cabin Crew, and Commercial Training programs.



Congratulating the aviation professionals, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mesfin Tasew, said: “We are delighted to witness the fruits of our effort in realizing a self-sufficient Africa, in terms of aviation professionals supporting the industry within the continent. We believe in the potential of Africa’s youths to shape the continent’s aviation and continue to educate them at our center of excellence. Training globally competitive professionals, today, we graduate 308 aviation maintenance, 142 pilots, 297 cabin crew, 25 electro-mechanical professionals, and 15 ticket agents. I urge Africans to invest in training their youth for the future of aviation at Ethiopian Aviation University.”

Since its establishment in 1956, Ethiopian Aviation Academy, upgraded to a university level recently, has been offering various aviation courses to local and international trainees.