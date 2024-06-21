Ebonyi  Revitalises Pipe Production, Building Material Industries

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government yesterday said it has revitalised the Ezzamgbo pipe production and building materials industries, which have been moribund for over 24 years in the state.

The state Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Business Development, Chief Oguzor Offia Nwali, made this disclosure while addressing journalists on the achievements his ministry has recorded in the past one year.

The commissioner noted that one of the very first tasks he got from the state Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru, was to resuscitate and revalidate the dilapidated pipe production industry and revive the building materials industries which been the pride and economic mainstay of the state.

He said his ministry has succeeded in procuring essential and basic machines needed for the industry such as the extrusion and other equipment that would make highly functional.

According to him, “When I came on board as the ministry leader, one of the very first task I got from my principal is to resuscitate and revalidate the dilapidated pipe production industry.

“We began its revival from the scratch. With the unwavering supports which culminated in financial approvals made by His Excellency, we procured essential and basic machines needed for the industry such as the extrusion machines which made it possible for us to get to where we are today.

“There was a total overhauling of the place and all needed pieces of equipment were purchased, fixed and it became functional.

“In sequential orders, the approvals include: procurement and installation of one number Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) machine for use at EPPC Ezzamgbo. replacement of vandalised armored cables at EPPC Ezzamgbo.

“Installation of all in one solar street light and CCTV cameras at EPPC Ezzamgbo. Shipping and clearing for two PVC extrusion lines machines and its accessories.

“Approval for purchase of equipment for production of building materials like block moulding machines, electric pole moulding machine, interlocking and accessories at the Ebonyi Building Material Industry Ezzamgbo.

“Building materials industry at Ezzamgbo is ongoing revalitalisation, revival and reactivation. I wish to inform Ebonyians that before the end of September 2024, the building material industry will be fully functional.”