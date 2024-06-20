  • Thursday, 20th June, 2024

Olusegun Alebiosu Confirmed FirstBank MD, Ebong DMD

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Kayode Tokede

FBN Holdings Plc, yesterday announced Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu as the substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of its banking subsidiary, First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank).

The holding company in a statement on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) disclosed that the appointment was subject to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approval.

Alebiosu had been serving as the Acting Managing Director of the bank since April 2024, when the former MD, Adesola Adeduntan resigned his position as the CEO of the bank.

The Acting company Secretary, FBN Holdings, Mr. Adewale Arogundade in a signed statement on the NGX also disclosed the appointment of Ini Ebong as the Deputy Managing Director, adding that the appointment was also subject to the approval of CBN.

Ini was the bank’s former Executive Director in charge of Treasury and International Banking.

In addition, the Group announced the appointment of Mr. Alao Olatunde-Olaifa as Non-executive Director of FirstBank and it is subject to apex banking regulating body approval.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.