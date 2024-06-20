Olusegun Alebiosu Confirmed FirstBank MD, Ebong DMD

Kayode Tokede





FBN Holdings Plc, yesterday announced Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu as the substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of its banking subsidiary, First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank).

The holding company in a statement on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) disclosed that the appointment was subject to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approval.

Alebiosu had been serving as the Acting Managing Director of the bank since April 2024, when the former MD, Adesola Adeduntan resigned his position as the CEO of the bank.

The Acting company Secretary, FBN Holdings, Mr. Adewale Arogundade in a signed statement on the NGX also disclosed the appointment of Ini Ebong as the Deputy Managing Director, adding that the appointment was also subject to the approval of CBN.

Ini was the bank’s former Executive Director in charge of Treasury and International Banking.

In addition, the Group announced the appointment of Mr. Alao Olatunde-Olaifa as Non-executive Director of FirstBank and it is subject to apex banking regulating body approval.