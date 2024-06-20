Mbah Approves Payment of Inherited Salary Arrears of College of Education Workers

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has approved the payment of eight months salary arrears valued at over N467 million, which were owed the academic, non-academic, and casual staff of the Enugu State College of Education, Technical, (ESCET), before his administration.

A breakdown of the approval include the salary arrears of 299 academic staff and non-academic staff of ESCET valued at N384 million, salary arrears of part-time lecturers valued at N69.2 million , and salary arrears of casual staff valued at N13.8 million. The total came to N467,061,600.

This, according to government, is in line with Mbah’s promise to turn the state’s education sector around.

The Mbah administration had earmarked N158.78 billion, representing 33 per cent of the state’s 2024 budget for the education sector, a statement from the government recalled.

This is the highest both in terms of per capita and percentage of total budget sum in the country as well as higher than UNESCO’s recommended benchmark of 15 per cent – 20 per cent of total annual budget, it said.