Kidnap of Fouani Brothers: Sanwo-Olu Vows Perpetrators Will Be Apprehended

Segun James





Alarmed by the kidnap of three Fouani brothers in Lagos who were rescued on Monday, Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has vowed that the State would do everything to ensure the kidnappers are apprehended and brought to book.

Sanwo-olu, who said this when he met with the freed Lebanese nationals at their residence at Banana Island, pointed out that the incident sent a wrong signal about the State, hence the perpetrators won’t go scot free.

The governor disclosed that contrary to some reports that the men were kidnapped somewhere at the Lagos Marina, the kidnapping actually took place on the high sea.

“We are on top of it. Security operatives are combing everywhere, it is a wrong signal and Lagos will not condone it,” he added.

The governor who also spoke on the matter when the leadership of Baptist Convention led by its African President, Rev. Israel Akanbi paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Alausa, Ikeja, also charged all religious leaders to ensure they play their role to bring good governance to the people.

d ensure there is a symbiotic communication between them and government.

Akanbi, earlier in his speech told the governor that, the leaders of the church across the globe shall be having their annual gathering in Lagos, at Eko Hotels and Suites in July 2024, adding that Lagos was chosen as the venue because of the relative peace in the state.

Akanbi, also commended the State governor for the role he was playing to ensure relative peace in the State, just as he appreciated him for the palliative measure introduced by his administration to cushion the effect hardship experienced by Nigerians as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Responding, Sanwo-olu said it took concerted efforts to improve security in the state, just as he also assured the leadership of the Baptist convention that the State would do everything to ensure the leaders of the church coming from across the globe to the state enjoys their stay.

He said the State shall give them security and financial assistance and make sure the visitors enjoy their stay in the State.