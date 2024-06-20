Firm Commits to Empower SMEs, Women-led Businesses

Grooming Splash, a non-profit organization has reiterated the need to empowering MSMEs, clientelles and Women-led businesses to weather the storms of economic hardships in the country.

Speaking at the 13th edition of GROOMING SPLASH in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Godwin Nwabunka, explained the broad reach of the 386 winners, spanning 32 States in the country.

He also noted that the ecosystem of grooming splash has grown over the last 13 years to providing array of grants, individual loans, SMEs loans, establishment of grooming centres and lending platforms for SMEs and Women-Led businesses to improve business climate for young indigenous entrepreneurs in the country.

He remarked that this year’s edition leveraged technology to ensure inclusivity and transparency, further showcasing our commitment to innovation.

According to him, “We are committed to support people at the bottom of the pyramid and we started from our small branch to reach out to a single individual. We are having challenges with a few zones affected by insecurity and we hope the government will address the issues concerning insecurity to enable small businesses to have access to financial services and inclusion along our pyramid.

“We have done over 12 million credits since we started and we look forward to work with our partners in USA, World Bank to enable us deepen our involvements both in the financial services and non financial services to providing scholarships, grants for Women-Led businesses along the pyramid to keep businesses alive.”

Also speaking, Executive Director, Programmes, Alexander Enyinnah, highlighted that the 13th year edition of Grooming Splash, was designed to strengthen our bond with clients and enhance brand loyalty.

Member of Grooming Governing Council, Grooming Centre, Mrs. Ier Jonathan said we are building sustainability for SMEs through our impacts to improve livelihoods and expand our touch points for our clients to access micro credits, grants and scholarships.

One of the winners, Abosede Ojigudu, shared her appreciation, stating, “Grooming has continually impacted our businesses positively and provided financial assistance. May God bless them, and may the company continue to progress and grow. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our clients for their loyalty, we remains committed to ensuring the empowerment of our customers.”