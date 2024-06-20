Digital Analyst Expresses Concern on Potential Risks Internet Poses to Children, Young People

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Digital Rights Advocate, Mr. Wale Bakare, has expressed concern over the potential risks the internet poses to its users, especially children and young people.

Speaking in Ilorin, Kwara state capital on Tuesday on the sidelines of the workshop organised by a non profit organisation, Webfalai Digital Skills for All Initiative (WDSFAI) for over 50 participants, Mr. Bakare stressed the need for digital citizenship and how to maintain digital wellbeing for children.

According to him, digital citizenship fosters responsible and ethical use of the internet and other digital devices, with emphasis on kindness and empathy.

Bakare, who said the internet had a lot of advantages, noted that children and young people could use the internet positively in different ways to promote learning, creativity and personal growth.

He highlighted exposure to obscene and inappropriate contents, cyber stalking, cyber bullying, addiction, impersonation, scams, sextortion, and consumption of misinformation and fake news as some of the risks internet usage poses to children.

The digital rights advocate, therefore, sensitised parents and teachers on how to ensure a secure and positive digital experience for young users.

Bakare encouraged parents and teachers to create a safe environment for open communication that will allow their children and students talk to them about their experiences online, noting that “guiding, not restricting, is key to fostering responsible online behaviour among children.”

He asked teachers and parents to demonstrate to children good digital habits they want them to adopt and to also equip them with skills to critically access various content they come across online.

He recommended security softwares parents and teachers could use to guide and monitor the online activities of their wards.

Additionally, he emphasised the need for parents to reduce screen time for their children by encouraging more offline activities and creating quality family time.

“As technology becomes increasingly integrated into every aspect of our lives, ensuring the digital well-being of individuals particularly children must be a crucial concern for all stakeholders, including teachers and parents.

“By prioritizing digital well-being, we can foster healthier, more balanced interactions with technology, enhancing the overall quality of life,” Bakare said.

Earlier, the WDSFAI Executive Director, Nafisat Bakare reiterated its commitment to make a safer online environment for children in the country.

She said that, the workshop was aimed to raise awareness and understanding about internet safety and to promote the importance of raising responsible and ethical digital citizens.

In a chat with newsmen shortly after the training, the Director of Communications and Strategy for Webfala Digital Skills for all Initiative, Hameed Muritala, said the training workshop marked a significant step forward in the organisation’s efforts to promote online safety and digital citizenship.

“Our organisation is committed to empowering individuals to navigate the digital world responsibly by equipping them with the tools and knowledge needed to foster safer online environments, especially for children,” he added.