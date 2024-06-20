Buhari Condoles Bukola, Gbemisola Saraki on Passing of their Mother, Morenike

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Former President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with President of the 8th Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, and his sister, former Minister of State, Transportation, and later Solid Minerals Development, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, on the passing of their mother, Chief Florence Morenike Saraki.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu said, “I am saddened by the demise of Chief Florence Saraki, a strong pillar of the Saraki dynasty and a mother firmly committed to family values and the welfare of the less privileged.

“The commitment and resilience she had shown as she supported the family following the death of the patriarch, Senator Abubakar Olusola Saraki, and Waziri of Ilorin is praiseworthy.

“She was a hardworking and people-friendly community leader, whose kindness and thoughtfulness towards others is an inspiration. She will sorely be missed by many in Kwara State and at the centre.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the former senate president and my noteworthy minister, for whom their mother meant so much. May her soul rest in peace.”

The immediate past Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, also condoled with the Saraki family.

Mohammed, in a condolence statement he personally signed, stated, “It is with deep sorrow that I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, on the passing of their beloved mother, Chief (Mrs) Florence Morenike Saraki.

“Chief Florence Morenike Saraki was a remarkable matriarch whose life was characterised by selfless service and support for philanthropic initiatives.

“In this time of mourning, I extend my deepest sympathies to Dr. Bukola Saraki and Senator Gbemisola Saraki, their family and all those who were touched by Chief Florence Morenike Saraki’s kindness and generosity.

“May they find solace in the cherished memories of her remarkable life and take comfort in the knowledge that her spirit will continue to guide and inspire them.”