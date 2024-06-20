Big Bull Introduces Holographic Seal to Combat Counterfeiting

In a move to ensure product authenticity and protect consumers, Big Bull Rice has said that it is introducing a new holographic seal on its 25kg and 50kg packaging. In a statement, it said the holographic seal tape has been meticulously designed and implemented to provide consumers with a reliable means of verifying the authenticity of Big Bull Rice and identifying any counterfeit in the market.

“Counterfeiting poses a significant threat to businesses and consumers alike, undermining trust and damaging reputations. In response to this challenge, Big Bull Rice has implemented an advanced holographic technology to authenticate its products and provide consumers with peace of mind. The holographic seal, integrated seamlessly into Big Bull Rice packaging, serves as a visible indicator of authenticity. This innovative solution offers enhanced security features, making it more difficult for counterfeiters to replicate. By simply checking for the presence of the holographic seal, consumers can ensure that the packaging has not been compromised and can proceed with confidence in their purchase, “it said.

Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya stated that the introduction of the holographic seal on Big Bull Rice is a proactive step to safeguard customers and uphold the brand’s integrity.

“The holographic seal serves as a conspicuous marker of the product’s genuineness. Engineered to be tamper-evident, it swiftly reveals any compromise in the packaging. This functionality not only empowers consumers to make well-informed purchasing choices but also serves as a formidable deterrent against counterfeiters seeking to replicate Big Bull Rice packaging” he stated.

Executive Director, TGI Group, Deepanjan Roy, said the company is committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and integrity in all aspects of its operations.

“The introduction of the holographic seal reaffirms this dedication and underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence. With the holographic seal in place, consumers can now easily identify authentic Big Bull Rice products, ensuring they receive the quality they expect and deserve with every purchase,” he added.

Terra Cube Ambassador, Named USAID Goodwill Envoy for Nutrition

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has appointed renowned Nollywood actress and ambassador of Terra Cube, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, her the Goodwill Emissary for Nutrition in Nigeria.

Terra Cube in a statement said it’s discerning approach to selecting ambassadors has been validated by Chioma’s appointment.

“Her deep-rooted connection with her audience and advocacy for nutrition seamlessly align with the brand’s values. Chioma’s genuine engagement with consumers mirrors Terra Cube’s mission to enhance meals through flavourful experiences. Her appointment underscores the remarkable synergy between her values and that of Terra Cube. Through her tenure as a brand ambassador, she has consistently embodied authenticity, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to culinary excellence.

“As Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha embarks on this new chapter as USAID Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition, she continues to lead the charge in advocating for healthier lifestyles and nutritional education. Her partnership with Terra Cube exemplifies the power of collaboration in driving positive change. With genuine engagement, passion for nutrition, and commitment to excellence, Chioma inspires us all to embrace healthier choices and savour the joy of flavourful meal experiences, “it said.

Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya expressed the company’s delight at Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha’s appointment as USAID’s Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition in Nigeria.

“In her new role, as the nutrition ambassador for USAID, Chioma further reinforces the essence of Terra Cube – delivering unwavering quality and authentic taste to nutritious meals across the nation. We firmly believe that through her advocacy, consumers will deepen their appreciation for the joy and flavour that Terra Cube brings to their everyday meals,” he stated.