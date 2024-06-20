Akwa Ibom Ready to Comply with New Minimum Wage, Says State Head of Civil Service

Udeme Utip in Uyo





The Head of Civil Service of Akwa Ibom State (HOC), Effiong Essien, has said the State government would not hesitate to comply with payment of the new minimum wage as soon as it is approved by the federal government.

Essien, said this yesterday, during a media briefing in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, ahead of the 2024 Public Service Week.

He urged all public servants in the State to ensure commitment and productivity in service delivery to enhance the public sector.

According to him, public service is the engine room of government in formulating and implementing policies and programmes to the benefits of the people.

He pointed out that June 23 every year is observed as the United Nation Public Service Day to celebrate people working in the public service for their contributions to the development of the society.

He said that this year’s celebration with the theme: “Stay Forward Looking Make a Difference,” marks 10 years after it was observed in the state by the state civil servants.

“Public Service encompasses all Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as Parastatals and Government Owned Companies.

“Workers in these MDAs and others formulate and ensure the implementation of government’s policies for growth of nations and betterment of mankind.”

The Head of Civil Service recalled that Governor Umo Eno had released over N18 billion for settlement of outstanding pensions, gratuities and leave grants in the last one year.

He added that government had procured 150 housing units to be distributed free to workers from grade level 01 to 08 to enhnace their welfare.

“The Akwa Ibom State public servants have reasons to thank God, as the governor has prioritise welfare of workers, serving and retired with very pragmatic approaches.

“There is increment in pension to cushion the effect of harsh economic situation on pensioners in the state,” he added.

Essien, enumerated activities lined up for the 2024 public service week to include a novelty football match, public lecture, road walk to keep civil servants fit and thanksgiving service.