2024 WKCD: MACA Seeks Increased Awareness on Early Detection of Kidney Cancer 

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2024 Work Kidney Cancer Day (WKCD), Move Against Cancer Africa (MACA), a volunteer-based NGO that champions campaigns and education on cancer-related issues across Africa, has called for increased awareness to ensure early detection and treatment of the disease.

Mr Caleb Egwuenu, Project Officer of MACA, who made a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said adequate awareness on cancer-related issues, including risks, treatment, survivorship, palliative care, and prevention, was important in combating the scourge.

Kidney cancer, also known as renal cancer, is a serious health concern affecting thousands of people worldwide.

Every year, on the second Thursday of June, World Kidney Cancer Day is observed to raise awareness about this disease, its causes, symptoms and available treatments.

This year, World Kidney Cancer Day is June 20.

According to Egwuenu, “To mark this year’s World Kidney Cancer Day, the International Kidney Cancer Coalition (IKCC) and its affiliates, including Move Against Cancer Africa, have chosen a theme: “We need to listen.”

“It is an important reminder to listen to our body and educate ourselves about kidney cancer, its symptoms, the steps we can take to reduce our risk and support those affected by the disease.”

“Note that there are no obvious symptoms of kidney cancer. When there are symptoms, they can include blood in the urine, a lump or swelling in your back, under your ribs, or in your neck, pain between your ribs and waist that does not go away, loss of appetite or loss of weight without trying to, consistently feeling tired or having no energy, fever that does not go away or may be sweating a lot, including at night. This is why routine checkups are very crucial”.

“Healthcare professionals, listen to your patients. In many African countries, doctors are often seen as infallible, and their words are considered final.

“However, patients should have the right to be heard. If you feel you are not being listened to, seek a second opinion for symptoms that do not improve”.

“Patients with kidney cancer, listen to the healthcare professionals who provide them with advice and support. Have open conversations and ensure you have access to enough information for informed health decisions.

He added that “Patient organisations are a valuable source of information about different options and possibilities local health systems offer.

” Asking questions and having open conversations can help ensure that care is tailored to you. You play a crucial role in your healthcare decisions, and being equipped with knowledge about kidney cancer and treatment options allows you to advocate for your care,” he said.

According to Egwuenu, open communication between a patient and a healthcare provider is needed in handling cancer-related issues to ensure Shared Decision-Making (SDM).

He added that early detection of kidney cancer significantly improves treatment outcomes and, therefore, called for regular health check-ups and screenings, especially for individuals with a family history of kidney cancer or other risk factors.

He noted that adopting a healthy lifestyle, such as maintaining a healthy weight, quitting smoking, managing high blood pressure, and avoiding exposure to harmful chemicals, can reduce the risk of kidney cancer.

“By raising awareness and promoting early detection and treatment, we can strive towards better outcomes for individuals battling kidney cancer,” he said.