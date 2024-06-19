Uche Ogah Donates Auditorium to Abia State University

In a remarkable display of generosity and commitment to education, Dr. Uche Ogah has donated a state-of-the-art auditorium to Abia State University.

The Ogah Family Auditorium, a magnificent edifice, a statement yesterday, stressed was officially inaugurated on 15 June, 2015 amidst pomp.

Located in the heart of the university campus, the auditorium, the statement said, is a testament to Ogah’s vision for excellence in education and his dedication to giving back to the society.

The iconic structure, it said, will serve as a hub for academic excellence, cultural, and social events, fostering a spirit of collaboration and innovation among students, faculty, and the wider community.

The Ogah family auditorium boasts cutting-edge amenities, including: Seating capacity for over 2000 guests, advanced central air conditioner, noise reduction system, sound and lighting systems, modern stage and backstage facilities as well as comfortable seating and ample parking.

This particular philanthropic gesture of Ogah has been hailed as a significant milestone in the university’s history, reflecting his unwavering support for education and development in Abia State.

“This auditorium is a gift to the future generations of Abia State University. Ogah remarked during the inauguration ceremony. “I am proud to contribute to the growth and progress of this esteemed institution.”

“The Ogah family auditorium has already become a landmark symbolising the power of philanthropy and the impact one individual can have on the community. It will continue to inspire and enrich the academic experience at Abia State University for years to come,” it noted.