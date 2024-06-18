Public Presentation of Adeniji Kazeem’s Book “Nigerian Law of Electronic Transactions”

The book, “Nigerian Law of Electronic Transactions,” written by the former Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, SAN, turned out to be the meeting point of notable jurists, Judges, politicians, and Lawyers, who all praised the former AG, for his contribution to legal practice.

Setting the ball rolling was the Attorney- General of the Federal and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN. The Chairman of the event was Alhaji Femi Okunnu, CON, SAN.

Prince Fagbemi said: “Let me reiterate that the publication of resource materials such as the book being unveiled today, is a welcome idea. It is timely, and could not have come at a better time.

“In some of my recent public interventions, I have emphasised the fact that legal practice/education, and indeed, all spheres of human existence, can no longer feign ignorance of the pervasive effect of information and communication technology on our lives.

“This has even become more pronounced with the proliferation of Artificial Intelligence, wherein physical human involvements are now gradually being limited and/or phased out in the way we live and do business.

“Expectedly, therefore, and as legal professionals, we cannot but take the bull by the horns, in proffering the ground rules for a seamless transition from our present situation to this new world order. As we navigate the 21st century, the intertwined nature of law and technology becomes increasingly desired”, he added.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, represented by the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN praised Kazeem’s contribution to legal practice, saying the book came at the right time due to the current trends across globe.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice Tsoho represented by Hon. Justice Olayinka Faji, hailed the author and noted that with the new book, Judges would now have more material to broaden their knowledge.

On his part, Kazeem said the inspiration to write the book, arose from witnessing the rapid digital transformation reshaping commercial transactions across Nigeria and the globe.

“The inspiration for writing this book arose from witnessing the rapid digital transformation reshaping commercial transactions across Nigeria and the globe. Here in Nigeria, we are experiencing a surge in electronic payment activity, driven by innovation and changing consumer behaviour. Data from the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement Systems Plc (NIBSS), paints an interesting picture. The value of electronic payment transactions reached a staggering N600 trillion in 2023, a 55% increase from N387 trillion in 2022. Transaction volume has also significantly risen from 5.1 billion in 2022 to 9.7 billion in 2023. While these figures may not all translate to completed commercial transactions from a purely legal standpoint, they undeniably point towards a massive increase in digital transactions across the nation.’’

Others who also praised the ex-Lagos AG, Kazeem, include legal luminary, Alhaji Femi Okunnu, SAN, former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who was represented by Mr Steve Ayorinde, and the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN.