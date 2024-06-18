Alausa: Nigeria to Have Biggest Aesthetic Care Centre in Africa

Bennett Oghifo





The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has pledged that the federal government would create an ecosystem to make Nigeria the biggest cosmetic care centre in Africa.

He stated this at the launch, in Lagos, of Afrimed, a subsidiary of Afrimedical Manufacturing and Supplies Limited, which built one of Africa’s largest Syringe manufacturing factories in Nigeria. Afrimedical Manufacturing and Supplies Limited is a subsidiary of Mikano International Limited.

The fully automated factory is located at Ogun State.

Lauding Afrimed for its pioneering role in the cosmetic sector in Nigeria, Alausa said, “As a government we have to quickly move to ensure we’re creating an enabling environment and regulated better so that we can ensure that our citizens are getting safe (aesthetic) care.

“And as we do that, will create more trust and more people will come and begin to expand the ecosystem where we can actually become the biggest aesthetic care centre in Africa.

“That’s the intent and that’s what we plan to do. And we will move to create and regulate this area better to create trust. So I commend you for being a leader in this area.”

He added, “Aesthetic is deeply intertwined with our health and quality of life. Addressing issues ranging from skin to reconstructive surgery, aesthetic solutions play a crucial role in a comprehensive healthcare environment.

“These solutions not only help individuals regain their physical appearance, but also restore their confidence and maintain wellbeing contributing to a holistic recovery.”

The minister also called on stakeholders in the aesthetic healthcare sector to apply modern techniques and technology, as well as making the care accessible and affordable for Nigerians.

He added, “As we celebrate this significant achievement, I urge all stakeholders in the healthcare sector to embrace these advancements and collaborate to make aesthetic healthcare accessible and affordable for all Nigerians.

“Aesthetic solutions play a crucial role in a comprehensive healthcare environment, and help to improve an individual’s well-being.

“Aesthetics in healthcare is not merely about appearance; it is deeply intertwined with our overall health and quality of life.

“These solutions will not only help individuals regain their physical appearance but also restore their confidence and mental well-being, contributing to a holistic recovery and improved life satisfaction.”

The Chairman of Mikano International Limited, Mofid Karameh, said every product coming from Mikano International Limited was top quality.

Karameh added, “We have done a lot over the years and we will continue to do the best work. I am sure the product which is coming from us will be the best in the country.

“Our syringe manufacturing subsidiary, Afrimedical Manufacturing and Supplies Limited has one of Africa’s largest syringe factories, built following WHO standards, right here in Nigeria, with a production capacity of 1.8 billion syringes per annum.

“Our syringes are ISO certified and are sterilised using the latest Electron Beam Sterilisation technology.

“It is an ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems and ISO 13485:2016 Medical Device Quality Management Systems certified company.

“All our syringes are made using medical grade plastic materials, which means they are produced using 30 per cent less plastic than other syringes.”

The Managing Director of Afrimed, Elias Chabtini said, “Technology is moving fast and we came to Nigeria to create loyalty, the best service, so that we actually elevate the education level of teams, practitioners, partners so that we all grow together in one hand as loyal clients and supply relations.”

Afrimed, he said would leverage on the non-invasive technology treatment, and proffer faster solutions to the aesthetic healthcare.

“The antiaging empire today is 300 out of which 86 percent is non-invasive and this is what we believe should be in every single practice, is non-invasive technology treatments for us to be able to allow clients to have a better way of living and a better style of the way they look.”