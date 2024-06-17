Nnamdi Kanu: Ohanaeze Alleges Plots by South-east Governors, Igbo Leaders to Prolong Detention till 2027

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The apex Igbo socio-cultural body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has alleged that the South-east governors, Igbo leaders, and members of the National Assembly were plotting to prolong the detention of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, till 2027.



In a statement issued by Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the body blamed the South-east governors for the deteriorating security situation in the zone



Isiguzoro said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo decries and brings to light the plots by South-east governors, Igbo elders, and National Assembly members to prolong Nnamdi Kanu’s detention until 2027.



“The failure of some South-east governors to utilise their political ties to advocate for Kanu’s release is regrettable and underscores self-interest over communal welfare.”



The organisation stated that the South-east governors and certain Igbo leaders had not provided the essential assurances required to explore political resolutions for the release of Kanu.



According to Isiguzoro, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo underscores the crucial need for unity and cooperation among South-east governors and esteemed Igbo personalities, such as Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Pa Ebitu Ukiwe, Sen. Ike Nwachukwu, and others, in providing the federal government with assurances regarding Nnamdi Kanu’s future conduct post-release.



“Regrettably, it appears some South-east governors and Igbo elite have chosen to exploit Nnamdi Kanu’s detention for personal gain, political bargaining, and the pursuit of political relevance.”



The body noted that it was disheartening that certain South-east governors and Igbo leaders only visited Kanu at the DSS facility to take photographs rather than actively seeking political solutions for his release.



The statement said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo expresses deep concern over the behaviour of South-east governors, senators, representatives, religious leaders, traditional rulers, and other prominent Igbo figures who prioritise visits to Kanu in detention over seeking his release and addressing the pressing security challenges in our region.



“It is paramount for Ndigbo to hold South-east governors, Igbo elders, National Assembly members, and traditional rulers accountable for the extended detention of Nnamdi Kanu, and refrain from laying blame on the federal government or President Tinubu.



“The federal government awaits a united stance and commitments from the Igbo community to facilitate a potential release of Nnamdi Kanu.”

Isiguzoro urged all stakeholders in the South-east to set aside personal ambitions and unite in the pursuit of Kanu’s release and the resolution of security challenges in our region.