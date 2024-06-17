ADVAN Clinches WFAs Award, Unveils 6-Point Roadmap

Raheem Akingbolu

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) has won the Presidential Award of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA).

Excited about the win, the association also unveiled a 6-Point Roadmap of its newly elected executive plans to embark on for the next two years.

Speaking on the awards at a press briefing in Lagos, the President of ADVAN, Osamede Uwubanmwen said the award is evidence of the association’s contributions to the global advertising and marketing communications landscape through its advocacy, innovative programmes, and initiatives.

He explained that ADVAN was given a special award for seeking to tackle one of the most persistent challenges facing marketing around the world, the poor briefing that leads directly to less effective creative output. He pointed out that agencies complain that poor briefs from brands impact the outcome of their creative and campaigns so they proffer solutions to the challenge.

He said, “Our entry that won is on our training on brief writing. The reason for this is that some of the things we get as a response in marketing are that agencies always complain that the kind of briefs that advertisers send to them are the reasons they didn’t get the required result. We see brief writing and training as something we needed to do, so we gathered young brand and marketing managers, we trained them and we also gave the outstanding ones award.”